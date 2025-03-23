Donald Trump attracted everyone's attention with his much anticipated walkout into the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Trump was attending the NCAA Championships for the first time since he took oath as the 47th President of the USA.

According to a video shared by Eric Daugherty, wrestler Carter Starocci was having a chat with a journalist, when the crowd broke into a loud round of applause. President Trump had arrived into the arena, greeting the crowd with his signature move of raising the fist into the air.

Daugherty wrote in his post,

"BREAKING: NCAA crowd goes absolutely haywire for President Donald Trump as he makes his walkout into the wrestling championships. This place absolutely ROARED! Everyone took their phone out to record."

Fans took to their X accounts to express their reactions to the visit made by President Trump. One user simply wrote,

"America is back"

Another user remarked,

"A significant moment, no doubt!"

A user shared the video with a one-word reaction,

"Electric"

Another user agreed with the impact of the visit as he added,

"Imagine being the first person to win five national championships and in the middle of your speech Trump decides to walk out!"

One user mentioned,

"NICE!! Hope everyone has a great time!!"

Another user appreciated the impact of Trump's visit as she wrote,

"That was pretty lit. Gotta admit"

President Trump had announced a few days ago that he would be visiting the NCAA Championships. This would be his second visit to the Championships in the last three years.

Carter Starocci shares his thoughts on Donald Trump's visit to the NCAA Championships

Carter Starocci talks about the impact of Donald Trump's visit to the NCAA Championships [Image Source: Getty]

When Donald Trump announced that he would be attending the final day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025, Carter Starocci was excited for the same. A few days before the finals, he opened up on the impact of the visit.

In his conversation with the media ahead of the Championship finals, Starocci said,

“He came to nationals I believe my sophomore year and it was really cool. He’s obviously a big fan of combat sports. He’s at all the UFC events, so I think it’s good for our sport, and kind of like Gable [Steveson] said, he’s going to watch the best wrestling on earth." [via Nittany Sports Now]

Interestingly, Donald Trump had also attended the 2023 championships, when Starocci won the NCAA title for the third time in a row. The 24-year-old revealed his admiration for President Trump as he added,

“I like watching his interviews because he’s a big personality. He has a set of big b*lls. I like how his mind works. Pretty big being with him."

Carter Starocci created history at the NCAA Wrestling Championships as he became the first wrestler to win five titles in a row. The Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler defeated Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa to win his fifth NCAA title.

