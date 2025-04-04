  • home icon
Emma McKeon celebrates '3 years of love' with boyfriend Cody Simpson, shares adorable glimpses of time together 

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified Apr 04, 2025 11:20 GMT
2024 GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Australia’s golden couple, Emma Mckeon and Cody Simpson, are celebrating three years of togetherness. McKeon shared photographs of herself and Simpson on her Instagram stories, celebrating their relationship.

Simpson was a talented swimmer in his younger days but became an international pop star. He, however, left his glamorous career to return to swimming in 2019. His hard work paid off as he won a place on the Australian swimming team.

In her recent Instagram stories, ace swimmer McKeon celebrated three years of relationship with Simpson. She wrote:

"3 years of loving you @codysimpson"
Screenshot of Emma McKeon's Instagram story (@emmamckeon/ig)

The second photograph from her Instagram story is from the opening night of Guys & Dolls at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour. It was Cody Simpson's musical theatre debut. While training as a professional swimmer in his teenage years, he unexpectedly became an internet singing sensation.

Screenshot from Emma McKeon's Instagram story (@emmamckeon/ig)

Simpson revealed their relationship through a social media post of the couple kissing in Barcelona on July 5, 2022. McKeon posted a photo of the couple holding hands a few weeks later.

Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson, the golden couple of Australia

The couple's first interview was recorded on 7News Spotlight almost two years ago. McKeon and Simpson talked about their relationship and how they have changed each other for the better.

Simpson discussed how he met McKeon and how swimming became the crucial point in their love story.

"Swimming brought me to meet Emma, right, and it is something we do together so I suppose the whole experience is wrapped up in one. We spend enough time together now and enjoy each other’s company enough that it’s turned into what it’s turned into, and you know I’m lucky to be with us," he said.
Simpson is McKeon's biggest cheerleader. He shared a heartwarming note for her in the post where he shared a photograph of him and McKeon with the Olympic gold medals. Congratulating her on her incredible feat, Simpson shared a loving message that read:

"Golden girl. Emma, to have had a seat to watch you compete and complete your Olympic career with such grace and power was a privilege. You inspire me immensely, and it’s an honour to be your man! I’m punching, and I know it, so I’m glad you haven’t figured that out yet!"

Edited by Samya Majumdar
