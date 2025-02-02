Emma McKeon rocks white top and denim shorts while enjoying time with boyfriend Cody Simpson at Iron Series

Emma McKeon spent quality time with her boyfriend, pop singer Cody Simpson, at the 2025 Shaw and Partners Iron series. The couple has been dating since 2022 and has frequently been spotted together since the swimmer retired last year.

Mckeon and Simpson were spotted enjoying drinks from Dr.Hydrate beachside at the Iron Series, where surf athletes compete in iron racing. The 14-time Olympic medalist was dressed in a white top and light blue shorts while Simpson donned a black T-shirt.

While the couple's participation in the event remains unclear, it's heartening to see Australia's most decorated Olympian enjoy her retirement with her boyfriend.

Emma McKeon with her boyfriend Cody Simpson

Earlier last week, the couple attended the launch of a Dior store in Brisbane, and McKeon was dressed in a stylish all-black dress.

McKeon and Simpson have been dating since April 2022. They confirmed their relationship in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games, where the singer made his professional debut with the Australian team. Although the 'Paradise' singer didn't continue his swimming career, he has hailed McKeon as "one of the greatest."

"To be able to have that understanding, that mutual understanding at home and when we’re training is special. To have that kind of connection […] It’s nice to be able to do it together," he said on the Apple and the Tree podcast.[via nowtolove.com]

McKeon retired as Australia's most decorated Olympian with 1 medal following the Paris Olympics last year. She also won 20 medals at the World Championships and holds the record for most Commonwealth Games medals.

Emma McKeon on retirement - "I wanted to see what I was capable of, and I did"

2024 Australian Swimming Trials: Emma McKeon in action- Source: Getty

Emma McKeon announced her retirement in November 2024. The Australian swimming icon took pride in her illustrious career and expressed gratitude to the sport for everything she received from it.

"I am proud of myself for giving my swimming career absolutely everything, both physically and mentally. I wanted to see what I was capable of, and I did," she said in a message on social media. "Swimming has given me so much. From the dream igniting at 5 years old, right through to my third Olympic games -- I have so many lessons, experiences, friendships, and memories that I am so thankful for."

McKeon made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won four medals including a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay. She set the record for most medals won by a female at the Olympics in 2021, winning seven including four gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The 30-year-old won three more medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics to retire as the most decorated Australian Olympian.

