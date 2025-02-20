Emotional Jordan Chiles drops reaction after being named one of the Women of the Year by leading magazine

Jordan Chiles expressed her thoughts after being named one of the Women of the Year by Time magazine alongside WNBA star A'ja Wilson and 11 others. The American gymnast is coming off a remarkable season and won her maiden Olympic gold medal in Paris last year.

Chiles also won a bronze medal in the women's floor exercise but was asked to return it back after CAS rejected an appeal from her coach, Cecile Landi. While she and the USA Gymnastics contested the decision, the gymnast has overcome the heartbreak and is now focused on collegiate gymnastics.

Chiles was overwhelmed on receiving on the coveted honor from Time, and thanked God for his blessings.

"Thank You Jesus," her first reaction read.

"Been blessed," Chiles added.

The 23-year-old further expressed gratitude and wrote in another Instagram stories post:

"Words can't describe how blessed I am!! Women of the Year is crazy!!! Thank You God."

Jordan Chiles' Instagram stories

Chiles returned to UCLA Gymnastics for the remaining two years of her NCAA eligibility following the 2024 Paris Olympics and has frequently gone viral for her Prince-themed floor routines. She is leading the Bruins from the front and has scored two perfect 10s so far.

The two-time Olympian has three NCAA medals, including two golds to her name, and now aims to win her first team title with the UCLA Bruins this season.

"I had unfinished business" - Jordan Chiles on her decision to return to UCLA

Jordan Chiles during the Penn State v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles had already established herself as one of the best collegiate gymnasts in her first two years with UCLA, but the American gymnast felt her story wasn't over. Chiles said she had unfinished business in the NCAA and wanted to win a national championship with the Bruins.

"I had unfinished business. I know you're probably thinking, 'Jordan, you have NCAA titles, what do you have left to prove?' But I want to be able to win a natty with this team and at least come back with individual titles as well. I felt like there was something missing and I knew my story wasn't over," Jordan Chiles said (via ESPN).

The Bruins have been dominant except on the vault in the first seven weeks and are ranked No. 2 after wrapping up their debut Big Ten season with back-to-back Midwest road meets.

Meanwhile, Chiles is ranked first in the floor exercise rankings with an average score of 9.963 and seventh in the vault standings with an average of 9.875.

