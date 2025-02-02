Emotional Lindsey Vonn gives 3-word reaction to fan’s adorable drawing of her in USA skiing kit

Lindsey Vonn has reacted to a fan’s drawing of her in the USA’s skiing kit. The three-time Olympic medalist, including a gold in the downhill in the 2010 Vancouver Games, returned to skiing for the first time in over five years in a competitive race on December 7, 2024, at the FIS Fall Festival in Colorado.

Vonn then raced in her first World Cup event after skiing comeback by competing in the super-G race in St. Moritz, where she finished 14th. Since then, she has donned the USA kit for several other races in St. Anton, Cortina d’Ampezzo, and Garmisch-Partenkirchen circuits.

Ahead of her FIS Alpine Ski World Championships appearance, she reacted to an adorable gesture of a fan who drew a picture of her in the USA skiing kit. Vonn took to her Instagram story to share the adorable drawing as she got emotional. She captioned it:

“Melts my heart ❤️🥹"

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn’s story. Credits - Instagram/ lindseyvonn

The 40-year-old will next be seen in action at the World Championships in Saalbach, where she is expected to compete in the Super-G and downhill events and may also participate in the Team Combined event.

Lindsey Vonn wishes to inspire people to believe in themselves

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill in St. Anton, Austria. (Photo - Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn hoped to inspire people to believe in themselves and their capabilities. In an interview with the team behind the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup's social media platform, she shared her thoughts upon returning to competitive skiing after previously retiring in February 2019.

During the interaction, she expressed that her goal is to enjoy the sport, which she earlier couldn’t due to her career filled with injuries. She also hoped to encourage people to believe that they can accomplish their goals, even though people tell them they aren’t good enough. Vonn said (3:46 onwards):

“My goal is to enjoy it. It's going to be an adventure. No one's ever done this before. I hope that I inspire people to believe in themselves more than anything, even when people tell them that they can't or they shouldn't or they're never going to be good enough."

"I think you are good enough, and I've always believed in myself, no matter what anyone says. And so, no matter what this journey ends up being, I know that I believed in myself and I think that's the only thing that matters,” she further mentioned.

Notably, while many renowned athletes and fans supported Lindsey Vonn’s decision to make a comeback to skiing, her move has drawn criticism from former skiers including Pirmin Zurbriggen, Michaela Dorfmeister and Bernhard Russi.

