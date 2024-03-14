Alpine skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin got emotional reacting to a heartfelt birthday message from boyfriend Aleksander Kilde as she turned 29.

The two announced their relationship in May 2021, and have been huge pillars of support for each other. As Shiffrin braced for the 29th year of her life, the Norwegian skier was the first to wish her.

Calling her 'one of the best women' he knows, Kilde expressed that Mikaela Shiffrin has constantly inspired him, both on and off the mountain. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"Happy birthday to the 🐐 of relationships and one of the best women I know…you constantly inspire me—both on the mountain, but even more so (and most importantly)—off the mountain. Thank you for your support, and for making me a better person. I love you, @MikaelaShiffrin! 😘"

Shiffrin reposted the birthday message on her X handle, with emotional emoticons.

Expand Tweet

She reposted Kilde's post on Instagram as well and thanked everyone for their wishes. The 29-year-old wrote:

"Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes."

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde's heartfelt exchange

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Mikaela Shiffrin wins Women's Slalom

When Mikaela Shiffrin fell just after starting her run at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she lost the opportunity to become the first American alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals. A few days later, the US Ski and Snowboard Team posted a picture of her on X with a message from Aleksandar Kilde that read:

"When you look at this picture you can make up so many statements, meanings and thoughts. Most of you probably look at it saying: 'she has lost it', 'she can't handle the pressure' or 'what happened?' Which makes me frustrated, because all I see is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does! ... It's all about the balance and we are just normal human beings!! I love you Kaela."

Shiffrin reposted the message on her handle with heartfelt words of gratitude for Aleksandar Kilde.

"My hope for every human is that they find another human who finds a way to love, understand, and heal them in the way @AleksanderKilde has done and continues to for me," she wrote.

Expand Tweet