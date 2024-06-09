European Athletics Championships 2024 Results: Marcell Jacobs dominates 100m, Jakob Ingebrigtsen leads 5000m

Day 2 of the 2024 European Athletics Championships witnessed a few nail-biting performances from the elite athletes. The 2024 European Athletics Championships commenced on June 7 at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma, Italy.

Day 2 featured multiple events for male as well as female athletes, including 100m, 5000m, long jump, discus, and shot put. The Championships will conclude on June 12, 2024. Miltiadis Tentoglou set a new championship record in the men's long jump after covering the mark of 8.65m.

He defeated Mattia Furlani and Simon Ehammer, who posted 8.38m and 8.31m, respectively. Let's take a look at the results of the final events of Day 2 of the 2024 European Athletics Championships.

Marcell Jacobs led the 100m event at the 2024 European Athletics Championships

Marcell Jacobs poses for a photo after winning in the Men's 100m at the 26th European Athletics Championships in Rome, Italy.

Crowd favorite Marcell Jacobs dominated the men's 100m on the home soil at the 2024 European Athletics Championships on June 8, 2024. He achieved this victory by clocking a stunning time of 10.02 seconds, leaving behind Chituru Ali (10.05) and Romell Glave (10.06), respectively.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen topped his pet event, the 5000m race, with 13:20.11, He was followed by George Mills and Dominic Lobalu, who posted 13:21.38 and 13:21.61, respectively. Following the withdrawal of Katrina Johnson-Thompson from the women's heptathlon, Nafissatou Thiam topped the pack, collecting a total of 6848 points.

The results of the final events of Day 2 of the 2024 European Athletics Championships are given below.

Men's 20km race walk

1. Perseus Karlstrom (SWE) - 1:07:50

2. Paul McGrath (ESP) - 1:07:54

3. Francesco Fortunato (ITA) - 1:08:20

4. Gabriel Bordier (FRA) - 1:08:56

5. Veli-Matti Partanen (FIN) - 1:09:00

6. Riccardo Orsoni (ITA) - 1:09:23

7. Maher Ben Hlima (POL) - 1:09:15

8. Leo Köpp (GER) - 1:09:19

Men's long jump

1. Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) - 8.65m

2. Mattia Furlani (ITA) - 8.38m

3. Simon Ehammer (SUI) - 8.31m

4. Jacob Fincham-Dukes (GBR) - 8.12m

5. Tom Campagne (FRA) - 8.08m

6. Bozhidar Saraboyukov (BUL) - 8.08m

7. Petr Meindlschmid (CZE) - 8.03m

8. Luka Herden (GER) - 8.01m

Men's shot put

1. Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) - 22.45m

2. Filip Mihaljevic (CRO) - 21.20m

3. Michat Haratyk (POL) - 20.94m

4. Scott Lincoln (GBR) - 20.88m

5. Tomas Stanek (CZE) - 20.88m

6. Bob Bertemes (LUX) - 20.86m

7. Andrei Rares Toader - (ROU) 20.43m

8. Marcus Thomsen (NOR) - 20.42m

Women's discus throw

1. Sandra Elkasevic (CRO) - 67.04m

2. Jorinde van Klinken (NED) - 65.99m

3. Liliana Ca (POR) - 64.53m

4. Irina Rodrigues (POR) - 62.76m

5. Vanessa Kamga (SWE) - 62.71m PB

6. Claudine Vita (GER)- 62.65m

7. Shanice Craft (GER) - 61.73m

8. Marija Tolj (CRO) - 61.42m

Women's heptathlon

1. Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) - 6848

2. Auriana Lazraq-Khlass (FRA) - 6635

3. Noor Vidts (BEL) - 6596

4. Annik Kalin (SUI) - 6490

5. Sofie Dokter (FRA) - 6418

6. Sveva Gerevini (ITA) - 6379

7. Jade O'Dowda (GBR) - 6314

8. Xenia Krizsan (HUN) - 6218

Women's 100m hurdles

1. Cyrena Samba-Mayela (FRA) - 12.31

2. Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) - 12.40

3. Pia Skrzyszowska (POL) - 12.42

4. Cindy Sember (GBR) 12.56

5. Nadine Visser (NED) - 12.72

6. Reetta Hurske (FIN) - 12.84

7. Sarah Lavin (IRL) - 12.94

8. Viktoria Forster (SVK) - 13.25

Men's 110m hurdles

1. Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli (ITA) - 13.05

2. Enrique Llopis (ESP) - 13.16

3. Jason Joseph (SUI) - 13.43

4. Raphael Mohamed (FRA) - 13.45

4. Asier Martinez (ESP) - 13.45

6. Michael Obasuyi (BEL) - 13.46

7. Santeri Kuusiniemi (FIN) - 13.84

Men's 5,000m

1. Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) - 13:20.11

2. George Mills (GBR) - 13:21.38

3. Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu (SUI) - 13:21.61

4. Adel Mechaal (ESP) - 13:22.77

4. Thierry Ndikumwenayo (ESP) - 13:23.26

5. Elzan Bibic (SRB) - 13:24.54

7. James West (GBR) - 13:24.80

8. Morgan Le Guen (SUI) - 13:25.08

Men's 100m

1. Marcell Jacobs (ITA) - 10.02

2. Chituru Ali (ITA) - 10.05

3. Romell Glave (GBR) - 10.06

4. Henrik Larsson (SWE) - 10.16

5. Owen Ansah (GER) - 10.17

6. Guillem Crespi (ESP) - 10.18

7. Simon Hansen (DEN) - 10.19

8. Pablo Mateo (FRA) - 10.22