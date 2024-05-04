European Cup 2024: Who will represent Team USA in Baku?

Team USA's sole representative at the European Cup is rhythmic gymnast Alexanderia Kautzman, as she takes to the mat in Baku between the 3rd and 5th of May.

Kautzman is one of America's most promising rhythmic gymnastics stars in recent years, boasting a decorated career that includes two Pan American Championships gold medals. She has also clinched three Pan-American Games silvers and an equal number of bronze medals.

At the European Cup, the 18-year-old will compete in a ‘cross-battle’ format. The cross battle format will feature 16 qualifiers divided into groups of two, with one half displaying their skills on ball, while the other half takes to hoop.

The top finishers from these two groups will then switch apparatus and compete for a spot in the all-around finals. For her qualification round at ten European Cup, Alexandria Kautzman finished 12th with an overall score of 30:.950, making her eligible to move forward to the first round of the cross battle.

European Cup 2024: Full schedule

Here is the full schedule for the European Cup for fans who are excited to keep up with all the action that goes down in National Gymnastics Arena of Baku:

Saturday, May 04, 2024

10:00 – 11:30: RGG Qualifications 5 Hoops – 3 Ribbons + 2 Balls

11:30: – 11:45: Award Ceremony All-Around RGG

11:50 – 12:00: Presentation of the Cross Battles

12:00 – 14:48: All-around Cross Battles Seniors RGI

14:50 – 14:55: Award ceremony Senior Individuals Cross Battles

15:30: – 18:18: Set A – Junior individuals’ qualifications & Team ranking (Hoop, Ball, Clubs, Ribbon)

18:35 – 21:23: Set B – Junior individuals’ qualifications & Team ranking (Hoop, Ball, Clubs, Ribbon)

21:25 – 21:35: Award ceremony Senior Individuals Cross Battles & Junior Individual and Team

Sunday, May 05, 2024

10:00 – 10:05: Presentation of the Finalists

10:05 – 11:14: Senior Individuals Apparatus Finals (Hoop & Ball)

11:20 – 11:25: Presentation of the Finalists

11:25 – 12:34: Senior Individuals Apparatus Finals (Clubs & Ribbon)

12:35 – 12:55: Award Ceremony Senior Individuals Apparatus finals

13:45 – 13:50: Presentation of the Finalists / 8 team

13:50 – 14:30: Senior Groups Apparatus Finals (5 Hoops)

14:35 – 15:15: Senior Groups Apparatus Finals (3 Ribbons & 2 Balls)

15:15 – 15:30: Award Ceremony Senior Groups Apparatus Finals

15:45 – 15:50: Presentation of the Finalists

15:50 – 16:59: Junior Individuals Apparatus Finals (Hoop & Ball)

17:05 – 17:10: Presentation of the Finalists

17:10 – 18:19: Junior Individuals Apparatus Finals (Clubs & Ribbon)

18:40 – 19:00: Award Ceremony JuniorIndividuals Apparatus Finals