European OG Qualifiers Results Today: Victor Ciobanu and Jello Krahmer secure their spots for the 2024 Olympics | Day 1

With the 2024 Paris Olympics approaching, the European OG Qualifiers witnessed a few intense faceoffs on Day 1 of the competitions.

The third continental Olympic qualifiers, European OG Qualifiers are scheduled in Baku, Azerbaijan from April 5 to 7, 2024. The competition will present 36 quotas to the athletes vying for a spot in the upcoming Olympics in the French capital.

A total of 301 wrestlers will contend at the 2024 European OG Qualifiers, with 114 of those names featuring in the Greco-Roman wrestling event. Day 1 of the competition saw 12 wrestlers secure their tickets for the 2024 Olympics, including 2021 World Championship gold medalist (60kg) Victor Ciobanu and 2020 European Championships bronze medalist Jello Krahmer (130kg).

Results and Athletes qualified for the Paris Olympics on Day 1 of the European OG Qualifiers

Victor Ciobanu secured a spot to compete in the 60kg wrestling event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The results of Day 1 of the European OG Qualifiers are given below:

60kgs weight category

Quarterfinal Round:

Victor Ciobanu over Justas Petravicius 14-0

Hleb Makaranka over Aker Schmid Al Obaidi 11-5

Anvar Allakhiarov over Leri Abuladze 4-0

Enes Basar over Nihat Zahid Mammadli 3-1

Semifinals:

Victor Ciobanu over Hleb Makaranka 7-1

Enes Basar over Anvar Allakhiarov 5-2

Olympics-qualified athletes:

Victor Ciobanu and Enes Basar

67 kgs weight category

Quarterfinal Round:

Krisztian Istvan Vancza over Valentine Petic 6-1

Parviz Nasibov over Morten Thoresen 2-1

Gevorg Sahakyan over Mihai Radu Nihut 9-0

Mamadassa Sylla over Selcuk Can 8-1

Semifinal Round:

Parviz Nasibov over Krisztian Istvan Vancza 5-4

Mamadassa Sylla over Gevorg Sahakyan 3-3

Olympic qualified athletes:

Parviz Nasibov and Mamadassa Sylla

77 kgs weight category

Quarterfinal Round:

Alexandrin Gutu over Adlet Tiuliubaev 5-3

Burhan Akbudak over Antonia Kamenjasevic 8-0

Levai Zoltan over Elmar Nuraliiev 6-2

Jonni Kunnari Sarkkinen over Per Albin Olofsson 9-1

Semifinal Round:

Burhan Akbudak over Alexandrin Gutu 10-8

Jonni Kunnari Sarkkinen over Levai Zoltan 9-0

Olympic qualified athletes:

Burhan Akbudak and Jonni Kunnari Sarkkinen

87 kgs weight category

Quarterfinal Round:

Turpal Bisultanov over Mihail Bradu 9-0

Aleksandr Andreevitch Kamarov over Hannes Wagner 5-3

Milad Alirzaev over Exauce Mukubu 10-2

Kiryl Maskevich over Nicu Samuel Ojog 10-1

Semifinal Round:

Aleksandr Andreevitch Kamarov over Turpal Bisultanov 8-0

Milad Alirzaev over Kiryl Maskevich 2-1

Olympic qualified athletes:

Aleksandr Andreevitch Kamarov and Milad Alirzaev

97 kgs weight category

Quarterfinal Round:

Roberti Kobliashvili over Felix Baldauf 3-1

Lucas Alexandros Lazogianis over Murad Ahmadiyev 7-5

Mihail Kajaa over Yevhenii Saveta 4-1

Mindaugas Venckaitis over Tyrone Strerkenburg 3-2

Semifinal Round:

Roberti Kobliashvili over Lucas Alexandros Lazogianis 2-1

Mindaugas Venckaitis over Mihail Kajaa 5-2

Olympic qualified athletes:

Roberti Kobliashvili and Mindaugas Venckaitis

130 kgs weight category

Quarterfinal Round:

Jello Krahmer over Romas Fridrikas 3-1

Alin Alexuc Ciurariu over Sulkhan Buidze 3-2

Beka Kandelaki over Georgi Ivanov 9-0

Sergei Semenov over Heiki Nabi 1-1

Semifinal Round:

Jello Krahmer over Alin Alexuc Ciurariu 6-1

Sergei Semenov over Beka Kandelaki

Olympic qualified athletes:

Jello Krahmer and Sergei Semenov