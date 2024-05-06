European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2024 Results today: Italian and British squads secure top two places in senior women's team event

The European female athletes stepped on the mat to showcase a few intensifying performances at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
The 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships were scheduled from May 2 to 4, 2024, at the Rimini Fiera, an exhibition and trade center in Rimini, Italy.
The athletes were seen vying for a spot at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships to compete at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris later this year. 289 European female athletes from 37 countries competed against each other to secure one individual berth.
Italian squad leads the Senior team event at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships
The Italian squad, including twin sisters Alice D'Amato and Asia D'Amato, along with Esposito Manila, Iorio Elisa, and Andreoli Angela secured a gold medal in the senior team event. They left the British and the French squad behind, bagging 164.162 points.
The Junior Team finals were dominated by the French squad, collecting 155.763 points. They were followed by Italy and Belgium, posting 153.527 and 142.668 points, respectively.
The results of the final day events at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships are given below:
Senior Team Final:
- Italy - 164.162
- Great Britain - 162.162
- France - 158.796
- Romania - 156.397
- Spain - 153.962
- Germany - 152.930
- Netherlands - 149.563
- Sweden - 148.596
Junior Team Final:
- France - 155.763
- Italy - 153.527
- Belgium - 148.662
- Germany - 148.063
- Great Britain - 147.531
- Switzerland - 143.130
- Ukraine - 143.062
- Romania - 142.063
- Netherlands - 141.930
- Spain - 139.663
- Greece - 137.395
- Czechia - 137.196
- Türkiye - 135.629
- Portugal - 134.763
- Finland - 134.363
- Poland - 133.330
- Hungary - 133.197
- Slovenia - 132.830
- Austria - 131.531
- Norway - 130.696
- Iceland - 130.363
- Denmark - 129.963
- Croatia - 128.930
- Azerbaijan - 118.530
- Latvia - 100.331
- Kosovo - 99.996
Junior Individual Vault Finals:
- Gava Benedetta (ITA) - 13.666
- Puato Emma - (ITA) - 13.400
- Colas Elena - (FRA) - 13.316
- Mayr Madita - (GER) - 12.816
- Walser Kea - (SUI) - 12.783
- Priestley Isabelle - (GBR) - 12.716
- De Wijse Alij - (NED) - 12.699
- Mihaescu Rou - (ROU) - 12.566
Junior Individual Unever Bars Finals:
- Colas Elena (FRA) - 13.866
- Perotti Giulia (ITA) - 13.866
- Chassat Lola (FRA) - 12.733
- Ghekiere Sien (BEL) - 12.733
- Amankwaah Shantae-Eve (GBR) - 12.600
- Hrudetska Kristina (UKR) - 12.600
- Lev Anastasiia (UKR) - 12.333
- Lewis Ellie (GBR) - 11.733
Junior Individual Balance Beam Finals:
- Prat Maiana (FRA) - 13.300
- Mayr Madita (GER) - 12.866
- Perotti Giulia (ITA)- 12.600
- Dupont Louise (BEL) 12.166
- Vieuxtemps Liese (BEL) - 11.900
- Mihaescu Anamaria (ROU) - 11.566
- Denechere Perla (FRA) - 11.366
- Blanaru Alexia (ROU) - 10.566
Junior Individual Floor Exercise Finals:
- Perotti Giulia (ITA) - 13.400
- Fioravanti Emma (ITA) - 13.100
- Denechere Perla (FRA) - 12.933
- Colas Elena (FRA) - 12.633
- Vieuxtemps Liese (BEL) - 12.500
- Amankwaah Shantae-Eve (GBR) 12.400
- Walser Kea (SUI) - 11.966
- Chukwu Jaylee (NED) 11.200