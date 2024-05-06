European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2024 Results today: Italian and British squads secure top two places in senior women's team event

The European female athletes stepped on the mat to showcase a few intensifying performances at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships were scheduled from May 2 to 4, 2024, at the Rimini Fiera, an exhibition and trade center in Rimini, Italy.

The athletes were seen vying for a spot at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships to compete at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris later this year. 289 European female athletes from 37 countries competed against each other to secure one individual berth.

Italian squad leads the Senior team event at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The Italian squad, including twin sisters Alice D'Amato and Asia D'Amato, along with Esposito Manila, Iorio Elisa, and Andreoli Angela secured a gold medal in the senior team event. They left the British and the French squad behind, bagging 164.162 points.

The Junior Team finals were dominated by the French squad, collecting 155.763 points. They were followed by Italy and Belgium, posting 153.527 and 142.668 points, respectively.

The results of the final day events at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships are given below:

Senior Team Final:

Italy - 164.162 Great Britain - 162.162 France - 158.796 Romania - 156.397 Spain - 153.962 Germany - 152.930 Netherlands - 149.563 Sweden - 148.596

Junior Team Final:

France - 155.763 Italy - 153.527 Belgium - 148.662 Germany - 148.063 Great Britain - 147.531 Switzerland - 143.130 Ukraine - 143.062 Romania - 142.063 Netherlands - 141.930 Spain - 139.663 Greece - 137.395 Czechia - 137.196 Türkiye - 135.629 Portugal - 134.763 Finland - 134.363 Poland - 133.330 Hungary - 133.197 Slovenia - 132.830 Austria - 131.531 Norway - 130.696 Iceland - 130.363 Denmark - 129.963 Croatia - 128.930 Azerbaijan - 118.530 Latvia - 100.331 Kosovo - 99.996

Junior Individual Vault Finals:

Gava Benedetta (ITA) - 13.666 Puato Emma - (ITA) - 13.400 Colas Elena - (FRA) - 13.316 Mayr Madita - (GER) - 12.816 Walser Kea - (SUI) - 12.783 Priestley Isabelle - (GBR) - 12.716 De Wijse Alij - (NED) - 12.699 Mihaescu Rou - (ROU) - 12.566

Junior Individual Unever Bars Finals:

Colas Elena (FRA) - 13.866 Perotti Giulia (ITA) - 13.866 Chassat Lola (FRA) - 12.733 Ghekiere Sien (BEL) - 12.733 Amankwaah Shantae-Eve (GBR) - 12.600 Hrudetska Kristina (UKR) - 12.600 Lev Anastasiia (UKR) - 12.333 Lewis Ellie (GBR) - 11.733

Junior Individual Balance Beam Finals:

Prat Maiana (FRA) - 13.300 Mayr Madita (GER) - 12.866 Perotti Giulia (ITA)- 12.600 Dupont Louise (BEL) 12.166 Vieuxtemps Liese (BEL) - 11.900 Mihaescu Anamaria (ROU) - 11.566 Denechere Perla (FRA) - 11.366 Blanaru Alexia (ROU) - 10.566

Junior Individual Floor Exercise Finals:

Perotti Giulia (ITA) - 13.400 Fioravanti Emma (ITA) - 13.100 Denechere Perla (FRA) - 12.933 Colas Elena (FRA) - 12.633 Vieuxtemps Liese (BEL) - 12.500 Amankwaah Shantae-Eve (GBR) 12.400 Walser Kea (SUI) - 11.966 Chukwu Jaylee (NED) 11.200