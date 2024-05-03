European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2024- schedule, order, where to watch and more 

With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, European female athletes will vie for a spot to compete in the greatest sporting event at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships is scheduled to be held from Thursday, May 2, to Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Rimini Fiera, an exhibition and trade center in Rimini, Italy. 289 female athletes from 37 countries will vie for one individual berth for the 2024 Summer Olympics in the French capital.

2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Nina Derwael will compete in the championships although she earned her spot through the four-series FIG Apparatus World Cup. 19-year-old Jessica Gadirova will be seen competing in Italy alongside teammate Ondine Achampong.

Schedule for the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be held for four days with athletes competing in multiple events, the details of which have been given below.

Thursday, 2 May 2024:

Senior All-Around Final and Qualification for Team & Individual Apparatus Finals:

10:00 – 12:05: Subdivision 1

12:30 – 14:35: Subdivision 2

15:30 – 17:35: Subdivision 3

18:00 – 20:00: Subdivision 4

Friday, 3 May, 2024:

Junior Team & All-Around Finals and Qualification for Individual Apparatus Finals:

10:00 – 12:05: Subdivision 1

12:30 – 14:35: Subdivision 2

15:30 – 17:35: Subdivision 3

18:00 – 20:00: Subdivision 4

Saturday, 4 May, 2024:

Senior Individual Apparatus Finals:

16:25 – 19:45:

Vault

Uneven bars

Balance beam

Floor

Sunday, 5 May, 2024:

Junior Individual Apparatus Finals:

10:00 – 13:19:

Vault

Uneven bars

Balance beam

Floor

Senior Team Final:

15:00 – 17:12:

Top 8 from qualification

All the above times are according to the host city's time zone.

Where to watch the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Fans can switch to Sports Mole to follow the action at the 2024 European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Italy. The senior events will be streamed live on Eurovision Sport, whereas the junior events can be viewed live on gymtv.online with a € 6 for the entire junior competition subscription.