"Everybody on Team USA left me behind"-2016 Olympic medalist Sam Kendricks makes shocking allegations, claims he might not compete at Paris 2024

Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks made some shocking revelations while also calling out the team that represented the USA at the Tokyo Olympics. He claimed he doesn't like the Olympics and that he might not attend the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 even if he manages to qualify at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Sam Kendricks is a well-established name in the pole vault domain with quite a few accolades under his belt. He is a two-time world champion and won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Kendricks has also won two Diamond League titles while representing the United States.

However, the 31-year-old athlete is seemingly not over his snub from the United States team selected to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Kendricks reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2021 and he was subsequently removed from the team.

Sam Kendricks once again drew attention to the matter as he claimed that he didn't like the Olympics and had no respect for the team that represented the USA in Tokyo. He said (via DyeStat):

"I don't like the Olympics. The Olympics scr*wed me. Everybody on Team USA left me behind. I don't have any respect for the team that just left me in Tokyo."

He added that he might not go to the Paris Olympics even if he qualified:

"If I make this team I might not even go."

Sam Kendricks has advanced to the finals at the US Olympic Trials

Sam Kendricks at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 1 (Image via Getty)

Sam Kendricks competed in the pole vault event at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials despite claiming he might not attend the Paris Olympics. The Oxford, Mississippi native came one step closer to qualification after making it to the finals at the event.

5.60m was the benchmark set to advance to the finals of the event and Kendricks breezed past the benchmark with ease as he cleared the horizontal bar with a height of 5.65 meters.

Sam Kendricks is among the 12 athletes who have made it to the finals. Chris Nilsen, Jacob Wooten, Keaton Daniel, Zachery Bradford, Matt Ludwig, Tray Oates, Nathan Richartz, Clayton Fritsch, Hunter Garretson, Carson Waters, and Luke Winder are the other names set to compete in the final qualifying event.