"Everyone’s journey is different"- Former Texas star Marianna Singletary makes feelings known on entering transfer portal

Marianna Singletary has announced that she will be entering the transfer portal. The rising star of the Texas Longhorns volleyball program shared her thoughts regarding her decision through an Instagram post.

Singletary won two NCAA Championships with the Longhorns. She made her Texas debut as a redshirt freshman and played in 15 matches and 23 sets in 2023. In the same year, she registered a career-high five kills against West Virginia, Texas won that match.

Through her Instagram post, the middle blocker penned a heartfelt message for her team, the Texas Longhorns Volleyball program, and all the fans who supported her throughout her journey. She wrote:

"I’ve had the absolute honor of living out my dreams by playing and wearing the Texas jersey. I could not be more grateful for the opportunity that Coach Elliott and the coaching staff have given me. One national championship is hard enough, but #back2back is something I’ll always carry with me and never forget."

She continued:

"I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Success isn’t linear, and everyone’s journey is different. I am setting out on a new path, and I’m excited about my future. Thank you for everything, #11 Out 🧡"

The prominent middle blocker also played in the 2023 NCAA Final Four games against both the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers. In the NCAA semifinals against the Wisconsin Badgers, Marianna Singletary registered two blocks and one kill.

Marianna Singletary reflected on her introduction to volleyball

Marianna Singletary at NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 05 Division I First Round - Texas v Texas A&M Corpus Christi - Source: Getty

Marianna Singletary is one of the most notable volleyball players of the Texas Longhorns Volleyball program and became the first player in SEC history to be named Defensive Player of the Week three times.

For 2021-2022, she was named Gatorade South Carolina Volleyball Player of the Year and was a member of the starting lineup for all four years in her high school. During an interview with host Rodney Rikai on the Cassius Life podcast in January 2025, she expressed her thoughts on her childhood introduction to the sport of volleyball.

"I started playing when I was like nine or ten, very juvenile. I had a couple friends in the neighborhood who were going to a local high school camp and I was 'oh that sounds fun'. I found volleyball it was just a lot of fun. I fell in love with it," she shared [3:13 onwards]

The athlete was also the No. 1-ranked player in South Carolina, and in 2021 was named to the Under Armour All-America Team.

