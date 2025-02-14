"Everything has come together to curate who I am"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes her feelings known after receiving huge honor in Jamaica

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently received a major honor from her alma mater, Walmer's Trust High School for Girls. The Jamaican athlete opened up about receiving the honor in her speech during the ceremony.

Fraser-Pryce, who withdrew from the Paris Olympics, citing an injury, has had a flourishing career in track, bagging several accolades. She also runs her foundation - the Pocket Rocket Foundation - which financially helps student-athletes to reach their goals.

Considering the great job, the athlete recently received the honor of 'Key to The City' in her alma mater, Walmer's Trust High School. She opened up about receiving the honor in her speech, with her foundation sharing a clip on its Instagram story.

"So, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this honor and thank you for watching me and for what I stand for. I continue to just forge on with strength and humility and grace. No matter what, know that job is not finished. Knowing that here's more to come on the track or off the track. It's celebrating the history of everything that I have been able to accomplish and understand and call important - the motherhood, the athlete ,the wife, everything has come together to curate who I am," said Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.

She stepped back from the 100m semifinal race on August 3 at the Paris Olympics. Although Fraser-Pryce kept the option of competing in the 4x100m relay finals, she did not run in that too. This was supposedly the athlete's final Olympic appearance, as earlier in 2024, she announced her retirement, stating that she would retire after the Summer Games.

When Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrated 10 years of her Pocket Rocket Foundation

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrated the 10 years of her Pocket Rocket Foundation in 2023 by sharing a heartfelt post on social media. She took to Instagram, penning a note where she showcased gratitude for all her supporters, and said that she was overwhelmed after looking back to see the 10 years of hard work she has done with her foundation and the impact it has left.

Fraser-Pryce said (as quoted by Pulse Kenya Sports):

“This past weekend we all gathered to celebrate a ‘Decade of Difference at Pocket Rocket Foundation. To look back at over a decade of impact and service, I can’t help but be overwhelmed with joy. For all my life, there have been so many people who have poured into me so that I could become the woman and athlete I am today. And for that, I am beyond grateful."

"From that gratitude, I founded the Pocket Rocket Foundation on the basis of making a real impact in communities where we live and work," she added.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Olympic medal tally is eight, including three gold, four silver, and one bronze.

