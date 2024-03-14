"Everything is just so fulfilling"- Caeleb Dressel opens up on embracing parenthood with wife Meghan Dressel

The seven-time Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel recently expressed his thoughts on parenthood, sharing how fulfilling the experience has been for him and his wife Meghan Dressel.

Caeleb and Meghan welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 17, 2024, and named him August Wilder Dressel. The two had first revealed the news of Meghan being pregnant in July 2023.

Caeleb Dressel opened up on his parenthood journey in an interview with the Swimming World during the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2024. He said that parenting has been really fun. Dressel also said that his son watched his

"It's been great. It's been really fun. Meghan's been sending me so many photos throughout the meet. August is watching my 50m free from yesterday like in this little bouncer thing, watching his big old dodo. He doesn't know what's going on but yeah just photos like that it'll be cool to look back on that one day.”

He mentioned how it has been a team effort with Meghan taking the night shifts while he is focusing on his practice, adding:

"But it's fun man. Everything is just so fulfilling. Every diaper change when he's crying, you just want to fix it. Yeah, superhero Meghan she's taken the night shifts which has helped with practice. I gotta make money to buy the diapers. So, it's been a really fun team effort figuring out August and then each other too."

Both Caeleb and Meghan have been in a relationship since their high school days. They first met each other at the Bolles School Sharks in Jacksonville where both used to go swimming. The star swimmer proposed to her longtime girlfriend in November 2019 and had a pre Valentine’s day wedding on February 13, 2021.

Caeleb Dressel’s medals at the World Aquatics Championships

Caeleb Dressel of Team United States celebrates after winning Gold in the Men's 50m Butterfly Final on day two of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Duna Arena on June 19, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.

Caeleb Dressel has won 17 medals, including 15 gold and 2 silver medals in the history of the World Aquatics Championships. Out of his 15 golds, he clinched 7 medals at the 2012 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in 2017.

He went on to collect 8 medals at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships, winning 6 gold medals and 2 silver medals at the prestigious event. Besides this, Dressel has bagged 9 medals (6 gold and 3 silver) at the World Championships (SC).