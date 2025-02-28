Ex-Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer shares her game day fit check for Indy Ignite

Former Louisville Volleyball outside hitter Anna DeBeer shared her game-day outfit for the Indy Ignite's latest PVF game. DeBeer was selected as No.2 overall by the Indy Ignite in the 2024 PVF Draft.

DeBeer's professional debut was delayed by over a month due to an injury she suffered in her last game for the Cardinals. She has played in just six sets so far and scored eight kills during Indy's Feb. 27 game against the Vegas Thrill.

The 2023 ACC Player of the Year had pulled up in style for the game at Fisher’s Event Center, donning denim jeans with a white jacket and matching sneakers.

"Gameday fit check," she wrote

Anna DeBeer (Image: All via Getty)

While DeBeer is yet to make a mark in professional volleyball, she was one of the best outsiders in the NCAA last year and led the Cardinals to their second-ever NCAA Tournament Championship Final last season with a team-high 408 kills. She also recorded an impressive 292 digs.

Earlier in 2023, DeBeer posted 392 kills with a .245 hitting percentage. She also registered 28 aces, 275 digs, and 34 blocks, and was named the ACC Player of the Year. She also won the ACC Freshman of the Year award in 2020.

Anna DeBeer penned heartfelt message for Louisville Volleyball

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Anna DeBeer in action (Source: Getty)

Anna DeBeer injured her left ankle during the NCAA semifinals against Pittsburgh in the fourth set after posting 14 kills. She was ruled out of the game as well as the NCAA Final against Penn State and was understandably disappointed.

While the Cardinals lost in the final against the Nittany Lions, DeBeer prioritized cherishing her amazing journey in Louisville. She penned a heartfelt note weeks after the final loss and wrote:

"I think it’s safe to say that this post is long overdue, but it’s taken me quite some time to process these last few weeks & put into words how much this program means to me.

"To everyone who has been a part of this journey or following it, thank you. At the end of the day, it’s not about the wins and losses. It’s about the journey — growing & learning, the countless amount of lifelong memories, and the incredible people along the way."

She also expressed excitement for her professional career with Indy Ignite, and would now be eager to get more and more game time as the season progresses.

