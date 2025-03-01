Ex-Nebraska star Lexi Rodriguez drops 3-word reaction as Beach Volleyball coach reps her LOVB jersey in season opener

Former Nebraska Volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez expressed her thoughts as Huskers beach volleyball coach Jaylen Reyes wore her jersey for their season's first home match. Rodriguez graduated from the program last year and now plays for LOVB Omaha.

Nebraska senior Maisie Boesiger shared a picture of Reyes wearing Rodriguez's Jersey No.1 for the Huskers home beach volleyball season opener game against Wayne State.

"Repping @lexi.rodriguez_ and @lovbomaha at the beach today," she wrote.

The gesture moved Rodriguez, who wrote:

"Best coach ever."

Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram story (@lexi.rodriguez_)

The Huskers won their first two home games against Wayne State and McKendree. They swept both teams 5-0, with all five pairs of Andi Jackons/Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick/Olivia Mauch, Bergen Reilly/Teraya Sigler, Campbell Flynn/Keri Leimbach and Laney Choboy/Skyler Piercer.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez and Omaha lost their Friday night's (February 28) clash against the LOVV Madison 3-1. The former Husker managed only six assists and four digs, having played only a handful of games for Omaha so far.

She made her debut against the LOVB Saltlake on February 8, recording three assists. The Friday night clash only marked the second game of her professional career, and she would be eager to get into the rhythm as the season progresses.

"Definitely hard" - Lexi Rodriguez on being a rookie in League One Volleyball

Lexi Rodriguez during the Weekend With LOVB Omaha - Source: Getty

While Lexi Rodriguez finished her collegiate career as Nebraska's all-time digs leader with 1,897, she acknowledged that the transition to professional volleyball hadn't been easy. In an interview with HuskerOnline, Rodriguez opened up about being a rookie in the league and said:

“I mean, practices going against the professionals are definitely hard as well. But I think it's also like that good mental break just going through senior year last season, like just such a long, overwhelming year and so just having that where I kind of just get to be the young gal just floating around, being the rookie, it's been a lot of fun.”

Rodriguez joined the Huskers in the 2021 season, and helped them to reach the NCAA Finals, thereby winning the AVCA National Freshman of The Year award. She led the Huskers to another NCAA Finals in 2023, scoring a staggering 436 digs through the season.

The 21-year-old also played beach volleyball for the Huskers and posted a 16-11 record with partner Lindsay Krause in 2024. She was partnered with Bekka Allick for the prior two seasons and won 26 of the 40 games with her.

