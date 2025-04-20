Ex Nebraska Volleyball palyer Lexi Rodriguez drops a two-word reaction as she attends Kendrick Lamar and SZA's concert

Former Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, made her feelings known about attending Kendrick Lamar and SZA's concert. Rodriguez is currently playing for the Omaha Supernovas.

The 21-year-old recently competed in the inaugural edition of the LOVB Finals against Austin, which was held at the KFC Yum on April 14. The latter won the match with a score of 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-23). Shortly after this, she won the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15, 2025.

The player is currently in her downtime and recently visited Kendrick Lamar and SZA's concert. She shared glimpses from the concert on her Instagram story, showcasing the terrific performances of the singers. In one of the stories, she shared a video of SZA performing on the stage and expressed her feelings about the experience by dropping a two-word reaction in the caption that read:

"I'm crying."

Lexi Rodriguez’s Instagram story

She shared another video of the concert in the next story and wrote in the caption:

"Goodnight. I'll never recover."

Rodriguez’s Instagram story

Rodriguez concluded her NCAA career with Nebraska volleyball after competing in the semi-final round of the national championships against Penn State. The latter took the lead from the third round and qualified for the finals with a score of 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13.

Lexi Rodriguez shares a heartwarming farewell note for Nebraska volleyball

After the semi-final match, Lexi Rodriguez turned pro and shared an emotional farewell message for Nebraska volleyball fans and her team. She uploaded a video that carried clips of her moments on the volleyball court and also shared a message for the team and her fans, thanking them for their support. She reflected on her stellar journey and made her feelings known about getting the opportunity to represent Nebraska volleyball in her NCAA career.

"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say Thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program," she said.

Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself. The dream of playing the sport she loves on the biggest stage and a dream of finding a family that stuck by us through everything," the former Nebraska volleyball player added.

Lexi Rodriguez recently garnered the attention of Nebraska Cornhuskers' coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, by winning the AAU James E. Sullivan Award and becoming the first-ever Husker to win this award.

