Ex Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez drops one word reaction to Sami Francis joining LOVB Omaha following impressive career at Stanford

Lexi Rodriguez expressed her feelings as Sami Francis recently joined the Omaha Supernovas after an outstanding career at Stanford. The news was shared on social media on March 18, 2025.

Francis' career highlights include being a two-time Pac-12 Champion in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, she won AVCA All-Pacific North Region alongside two other awards, All-Pac 12 Conference and Preseason All-Pac 12 Conference. In 2024 the volleyball player also clinched the Preseason All-ACC and ACC Co-Defensive Player of the week award.

Francis' commitment to the LOVB Omaha was shared on Instagram by LOVB Omaha's official page on March 18, 2024, accompanied by a caption:

"A new middle blocker has entered the chat! Welcome to Omaha, @sami.franciss! 💚.Sami is a 6’6” All-American from @stanfordwvb🌲 where she won 2 PAC-12 Championships and was named to the All-ACC First Team. Welcome, Sami! 👏"

Lexi Rodriguez reshared the post on her Instagram story and expressed her emotions in one word:

"Yayyyy"

Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @lexi.rodriguez__

Meanwhile, after ending a four-year career at Nebraska, Lexi Rodriguez joined LOVB Omaha for the 2025 season.

Lexi Rodriguez on her transition from Nebraska Volleyball to LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez during a weekend With LOVB - Week 3 - Omaha - Source: Getty

After joining the LOVB Omaha for the 2025 season, Rodriguez expressed her feelings during an interview with Husker Online in January 2025. She expressed her excitement and said:

"Since leaving Nebraska and transitioning to be a professional player, it's been super crazy definitely a complete 180 uh it also feels like I've been here way longer than just a couple weeks um so that's pretty awesome, and a huge shout-out to just the coaching staff and the players for giving me a warm welcome." (0:02 onwards)

Further in the interview, the former Nebraska player shared that one of the biggest changes for her was adapting to life outside of college volleyball. Without school and academic responsibilities, she found herself with more free time than she was used to.

Despite the challenges, she valued the opportunity to connect with her teammates and study the game under experienced players like Justine Wong-Orantes and Jordan Larson. Observing their techniques firsthand, she saw it as a crucial step in developing her skills at the professional level.

