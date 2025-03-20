Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason joins Atlanta Vibe teammates Taylor Head and Marlie Monserez to engage with young fans

Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason and her teammates recently interacted with a young fan, inspiring them for their future. The player plays at the Pro Volleyball Federation and is a part of the Atlanta Vibe team.

Beason's last match was against San Diego Mojo on March 15 at the Gas South Arena, where her team dominated with a 3-2 score. She played two sets in the game, where she couldn't manage to attain a kill; however, she played her role by earning four digs from her end.

Days after this match, she and her team met several fans of the upcoming generation. The Atlanta Vibe shared several pictures of this meet on their Instagram handle, wherein on the first slide, Beason was seen posing with a young girl with a wide smile on her face.

The other slides showed her teammates, Taylor Head, and Marlie Monserez, meeting with their young fans. The post's caption read:

"Inspiring the next generation ❤️💙"

Beason frequently shares updates on her social media, showcasing what she does when she's out of the court. On March 11, she shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story, donning an all-black gym outfit and pairing it with pink-colored shoes. She also enhanced her look by wearing a cap.

The story's caption read:

"Happy monday!"

Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason opened up about her plans to compete at the Olympics

Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason recently appeared in the 115th episode of the US Volleyball podcast, where she made her feelings known about competing at the Olympics. She revealed that she has always dreamt of competing in an Olympic event since childhood.

She further opened up about competing at the Olympics, stating that she would have given a negative answer a few years back on this question; however, her love for the sport has made her passionate again to chase after her dream. (23:53 onward)

"That was something that I've always dreamed about as a little girl. I think a few years ago I would have said I'm going to finish my college career and I'm going to be done just because I didn't enjoy the sport anymore, I didn't really love it anymore but as I'm getting the love for the game back again, I think that's something that I would ultimately love to do, I am kind of taking it day by day right now. I am still trying to figure out how Volleyball works," Beason said.

Beason won the AVCA Region Player of the Year in 2023 and was also a part of the AVCA All-America First Team in the same year.

