Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason shares 3-word message for Atlanta Vibe teammates after win over Indy Ignite

Former Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason shared a message for her pro volleyball teammates representing Atlanta Vibe, following the team's win against Indy Ignite. The two teams competed against each other for the first time, with the Atlanta Vibe (6-5) defeating the Indy Ignite (5-5).

After concluding her journey with the Huskers with a Final Four finish at the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships, she soon began training for her professional volleyball debut. Making her pro volleyball debut against the Omaha Supernovas, Beason has been impressive for the team.

Following Atlanta Vibe's clash with the Indy Ignite, the team's official Instagram handle shared a group picture of the players posing for a photograph. Merritt Beason reacted to the post, writing:

“My fav girls”

Screenshot of Atlanta Vibe’s IG post. Credits - Instagram/ atlantavibevb

In addition to her debut with the Vibe, the former Nebraska volleyball co-captain was also selected as one of the players for the first-ever All-Star Match of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF).

Merritt Beason reflects on being drafted No. 1 in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Draft for Atlanta Vibe

Merritt Beason against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Merritt Beason was selected by the Atlanta Vibe as the first overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Draft on November 25, 2024. After being drafted, Beason shared her thoughts on how huge the opportunity was and how being part of the team would allow her to stay close to her home in Gardendale, Alabama, adding:

"Yeah, I mean. This is huge. Having a draft and obviously having Pro leagues in America is huge. It was something that wasn’t an option a few years ago and a lot of girls that came before me didn’t have the option to play here in the US. So, I’m super excited obviously to be staying in the US but also to be close to home."

“I’m super excited and it’s an awesome opportunity for us girls to be able to stay here in the States. I’m super excited to be going to Atlanta. Obviously it’s close to home for me and so I’ll be able to see my family and see my friends a little bit more,” she further mentioned.

Beason further expressed her enthusiasm about playing alongside setter Marlie Monserez on the Atlanta Vibe team and having Kayla Banwarth, a former Nebraska volleyball player, as her coach on the PVF team.

