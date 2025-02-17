  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason shares 3-word message for Atlanta Vibe teammates after win over Indy Ignite

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason shares 3-word message for Atlanta Vibe teammates after win over Indy Ignite

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Feb 17, 2025 22:37 GMT
NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women
Merritt Beason shares 3-word message for Atlanta Vibe teammates. Source: Getty

Former Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason shared a message for her pro volleyball teammates representing Atlanta Vibe, following the team's win against Indy Ignite. The two teams competed against each other for the first time, with the Atlanta Vibe (6-5) defeating the Indy Ignite (5-5).

Ad

After concluding her journey with the Huskers with a Final Four finish at the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships, she soon began training for her professional volleyball debut. Making her pro volleyball debut against the Omaha Supernovas, Beason has been impressive for the team.

Following Atlanta Vibe's clash with the Indy Ignite, the team's official Instagram handle shared a group picture of the players posing for a photograph. Merritt Beason reacted to the post, writing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“My fav girls”
Screenshot of Atlanta Vibe&rsquo;s IG post. Credits - Instagram/ atlantavibevb
Screenshot of Atlanta Vibe’s IG post. Credits - Instagram/ atlantavibevb

In addition to her debut with the Vibe, the former Nebraska volleyball co-captain was also selected as one of the players for the first-ever All-Star Match of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF).

Ad

Merritt Beason reflects on being drafted No. 1 in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Draft for Atlanta Vibe

Merritt Beason against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Merritt Beason against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Merritt Beason was selected by the Atlanta Vibe as the first overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Draft on November 25, 2024. After being drafted, Beason shared her thoughts on how huge the opportunity was and how being part of the team would allow her to stay close to her home in Gardendale, Alabama, adding:

Ad
"Yeah, I mean. This is huge. Having a draft and obviously having Pro leagues in America is huge. It was something that wasn’t an option a few years ago and a lot of girls that came before me didn’t have the option to play here in the US. So, I’m super excited obviously to be staying in the US but also to be close to home."
Ad
“I’m super excited and it’s an awesome opportunity for us girls to be able to stay here in the States. I’m super excited to be going to Atlanta. Obviously it’s close to home for me and so I’ll be able to see my family and see my friends a little bit more,” she further mentioned.
Ad

youtube-cover

Beason further expressed her enthusiasm about playing alongside setter Marlie Monserez on the Atlanta Vibe team and having Kayla Banwarth, a former Nebraska volleyball player, as her coach on the PVF team.

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी