Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason reveals how conversation with her father led her to choose the sport

The former outside hitter of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Merritt Beason, has begun her professional career with Atlanta Vibe, a professional indoor team based in Atlanta. Recently, she talked about an interaction she shared with her father that influenced her to pursue volleyball.

Beason was named to the AVCA All-Region Team consecutively for three years and became a notable player for the Nebraska Volleyball program. She earned multiple accolades throughout her collegiate career and was picked up by Atlanta Vibe as the first overall in the Pro Volleyball Federation draft. During her interview with “The USA Volleyball Show,” Beason reflected on the beginning of her volleyball journey, revealing an insightful conversation with her father, which led her to pursue volleyball.

“I had to make a decision of whether or not I wanted to try out for cheer because I loved tumbling and I loved that aspect of gymnastics or try out for volleyball and I'll never forget my dad asked me if I wanted to cheer for other people or get cheered for and I was like, okay, there's my answer and so I tried out for volleyball, ended up playing club that spring and played ever since.” She mentioned [10:21 onwards]

Beason reminisced about how her father’s influential thinking changed her life’s course and she went on to become one of the top players at Nebraska Volleyball. She was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team for two years and was the AVCA National Player of the Week in October 2023 via Huskers. Her team, Atlanta Vibe, has recently defeated Indy Ignite in five sets.

Merritt Beason reflects on concluding her impressive career with Nebraska Volleyball

Merritt Beason at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

In her junior year with the Nebraska Volleyball team, she was named the finalist for the Honda Sport Award. According to “HailVarsityYT,” the outside hitter expressed her gratitude and appreciation for her Nebraska Volleyball teammates and all the supporters involved in the program.

“I mean the people are what I'm going to remember the most. The girls there's truly no one else that I would rather go out with and we've said so many times that this group is so special but I wouldn't change a thing, I wouldn't change a person, I wouldn't trade a person. I wouldn't do anything with the girls that are on this team and it's an honour to go out with them.”

Beason emphasized the importance of the Nebraska Volleyball program and her teammates. She expressed the value of every member of the team and shared that she feels grateful for concluding her career with the program. At the NORCECA Final Six, she clinched a silver medal with the U.S. National Team.

