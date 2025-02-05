Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason soaks in the sun with Atlanta Vibe teammate Marlie Monserez ahead of Orlando clash

Merritt Beason was spotted soaking in the sun with Atlanta Vibe setter Marlie Monserez. The former Nebraska player started her professional career last month and is averaging 3.42 kills per set in her first month.

Beason shared a selfie captured by Monserez on her Instagram story and the pair were all smiles on a walk in the bright sun.

"Walks with mar and myla>," Beason captioned the picture

Merrit Beason's Instagram story

While Beason was with Nebraska Volleyball before turning professional, she spent the first two years of her career with Monserez at Florida Gators. Both made their pro debuts against the Omaha Supernovas on January 10 and impressed with Beason scoring 17 kills and Monserez 56 assists.

Atlanta lost the match 3-2 but have since made an impressive comeback, winning four of their six matches, and are now set to face Orland Valkyries on February 6.

While Beason has managed to play every match and score 89 kills and 54 digs, the former Florida Gator was sidelined in Atlanta's last three matches. She still has a healthy average of 10.47 assists per set in addition to 38 diggs.

"Everyone just welcomed all of us rookies with open arms" - Merritt Beason on transitioning to the pro circuit

Merritt Beason in Division I Women's Championships - Source: Getty

Speaking at a post-match press conference following her professional debut against Omaha Supernovas last month, Merritt Beason revealed that her transition from Nebraska to Atlanta Vibe was smooth as everyone welcomed her with open arms.

“It was familiar for me and that was really nice and then the girls and the staff and everyone just welcomed all of us rookies with open arms and I think that's what really made it an easy transition," Merritt Beason said. "Just everyone kind of held our hand and walked us through what we needed to do that first week. Like, I said just welcomed us with open arms and I think that's really what made the transition really easy.”

The 21-year-old also found the training regimen similar to the Nebraska volleyball and credited Atlant's head coach for making the transition further easier.

“Yeah, it was a quick one for sure. I've said before having Kayla [Banwarth, head coach] really made the transition really easy. Just a lot of things are very similar to how things are structured and a few drills are the same too. So, it was pretty easy for me to go in," she added

Beason averaged 3.061 kills per set in her collegiate career and scored an impressive 1359 in total. She also recorded 771 digs and saved 1682 points in four seasons.

