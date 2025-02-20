"Exactly what I needed!"- Lindsey Vonn makes her feeling known after returning home post disappointing World Championships campaign

Lindsey Vonn walked away from the 2025 World Championships without a single medal. Now, after her disappointing campaign in Saalbach, the American is back home and making the most of her time off before returning to the slopes.

Vonn is one of the most successful skiers of all-time, having won 82 World Cup races between 2001 and 2019. The 40-year-old had originally called time on her career in 2019, citing injury issues with her knee.

In 2024, five years after her retirement, Vonn returned to competitive skiing after undergoing a knee replacement surgery. Most recently, she competed at the World Championship, where she finished 15th in the downhill, and 16th in the team combined event.

After this disappointing campaign in Austria, Lindsey Vonn is back home. Taking to Instagram, she shared snaps of herself with her dogs and celebrated being home, writing,

“Home sweet home. Time to recharge my batteries, get stronger and refocus for the last few weeks of the season. Being with my fur babies is exactly what I needed!”

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her World Championships campaign

Vonn in action at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Between 2001 and 2019, Lindsey Vonn registered multiple impressive performances at the World Championships, winning two golds, three silvers, and three bronze medals.

At the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach, Austria, the skier was unable to conjure up her previous form. However, the American expressed that despite not being as fast as she wanted, she was happy to have ‘executed’ her game plan, telling Jordan Times,

"It was really important to stand at the starting gate with a clear mind and execute my plan, to feel the butterflies of a big event, and to know that I've done what I came to do. I might not have been as fast as I wanted, but from my side, I executed my game plan.”

Vonn went on to emphasis that she needed to be more patient with herself, saying,

"I am still 40 and I still have a partial knee replacement! I know I expect to do better, and everyone else expects me to do better, but at the same time, I do need a little bit of grace and patience and kindness to just give me some time to figure it all out. It's not like I don't know what to do. It's not like I can't do it. I just need time to put all the pieces together.”

Since her return to skiing, Lindsey Vonn’s best result has been a 4th place finish in the super-G at the St. Anton World Cup.

