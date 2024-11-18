Jordan Chiles started her college gymnastics career at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 2021 but took a break following the 2023 season to prepare for the Paris Olympics. The Olympic gold medalist had announced she would return to UCLA for the 2025 NCAA season but her name wasn't listed in the roster released by the college.

Notably, the roster only includes gymnasts who are currently enrolled in classes as of November 2024. Chiles is expected to enroll in the Winter session.

She recently hinted at a potential early return, sharing a cinematic edit of her past performances with the Bruins.

"👀…. Almost time," she captioned the post

The 23-year-old announced her return earlier in August following the conclusion of the Paris Olympics.

"I'm returning back to UCLA to represent the Bruins for my remaining two years of college. So you guys will see me back in Pauley this season," she said (via Today show)

Chiles made her debut with UCLA in January 2022 and scored her first perfect 10 score a month later against Utah. While she didn't win any medals in the NCAA Championships during her freshman year, Chiles earned three in 2023, including two gold.

UCLA Bruins is scheduled to start their season on January 11 against the University of Kentucky, and Chiles is expected to play a pivotal role if the college wins the NCAA Championships.

"I know what the truth is" - Jordan Chiles breaks silence on being stripped of the Olympic bronze medal

Jordan Chiles recently discussed being stripped of her Olympic bronze medal for the first time in a live interview. The American gymnast became emotional while asserting her innocence and claiming to be on the right side of the case.

"I can only control what my truth is, and I know what the truth is, and I know that we were right in everything that we were doing," Jordan Chiles told NBC's Today show.

The 23-year-old initially placed fifth in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics. However, a last-minute protest by her coach, Cecile Landi, resulted in her being awarded the bronze medal. Romania Gymnastics, whose gymnast Ana Barbuso had initially placed third, appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), arguing that Landi's protest was submitted four seconds late.

The court granted the appeal, requiring Chiles to return the medal. Despite this setback, the 23-year-old remains determined to continue her fight and has filed a case with the Swiss Tribunal.

