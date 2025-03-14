"Extremely stupid" "Norwegians are different" - Fans divided as Olympic gold medalist Karsten Warholm 'hurdles' over a frozen lake

Olympic champion Karsten Warholm is once again in the news, though not for all the right reasons. The world record holder for the 400m hurdles was recently spotted hurdling over a frozen lake!

Sports portal Citius Mag uploaded a video of Warholm's exploits on Instagram and X. The Norwegian hurdler was seen roaring before attempting the hurdle race on the frozen lake.

Citius Mag captioned the post:

"The cold never bothered him anyway. 400m hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm hurdles over a frozen lake in Norway."

Fans were divided as they expressed their thoughts on X. Some cheered Warholm for this daredevil act. Others were concerned about the potential hazards if something went wrong.

A user wrote out of concern:

"This is extremely stupid!"

Another user cheered on Warholm as he wrote:

"Norwegians are different yo!"

One user went ahead and blamed Redbull, writing:

"Redbull doesn't get much dumber than this."

Another user elaborated upon the risk to Warholm, chiming in:

"That is so incredibly stupid. I don’t care about the cold, it’s the traction. Even if he’s wearing spikes, the chances of his foot slipping forward and ending in a front split, tearing his hamstring, are high. As someone who has had a hamstring reattached, I don’t recommend it."

However, one user couldn't help but comment on the skillful performance as he wrote:

"Imagine how precise his toes need to be to do this. Such smart training!!"

When Karsten Warholm revealed why he lost out to Rai Benjamin

Karsten Warholm talks about his loss to American hurdler Rai Benjamin (Image Source: Getty)

Karsten Warholm was expected to repeat his dream journey from the Tokyo Olympics at the quadrennial event in Paris. Though he managed to show a glimpse, the Norwegian missed out on a second consecutive gold medal, settling for a respectable silver medal.

In a post-race interview, Warholm mentioned:

"I think it was good the first 300m and then I messed up hurdle nine, but it’s also because I was a little bit lactic and couldn’t get the flow from eight to nine."

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Norwegian was far from disappointed.

"Up until that point, I felt like it was a good race, I felt like I was in control of everything that I can, but you can’t afford those mistakes at this level. Rai did a great job of being composed and taking home the gold," he added.

Karsten Warholm aims to make it count at the World Championships scheduled in Tokyo later this year.

