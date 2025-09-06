Ezra Sosa shares glimpse of Jordan Chiles' DWTS rehearsal

Professional dancer Ezra Sosa took to social media to share a glimpse of his rehearsal with Jordan Chiles ahead of the season premiere of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS). Sosa and Chiles have been paired up together for this season of the popular reality dance show, which begins on Tuesday, September 16. Chiles is one of the 14 celebrities who have been paired up with a pro dancer on the show, and is exploring other ventures outside of gymnastics.

Jordan Chiles last competed at the 2025 NCAA Championships, where she helped UCLA earn a runner-up finish at the national finals. She has decided to take a break from the sport for about a month, using the time to rest and recover for next season's NCAA Championships. Chiles, an Olympic gold medal winner, is also looking ahead to the 2028 LA Olympics.

In a story shared by Ezra Sosa on Instagram, Chiles can be seen preparing ahead of the Dancing With The Stars premiere later this month. He captioned the story, writing:

"@jordanchiles rehearsal Vibez."

Still taken from Sosa's Instagram (source: @ezra.sosa/Instagram)

Jordan Chiles also recently made an appearance at the WNBA team Seattle Storm's game against the Indiana Fever, watching on from courtside.

Jordan Chiles announces new partnership with Hero Cosmetics

Chiles at a game between the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently announced that she has partnered up with skincare brand Hero Cosmetics as their brand ambassador. While speaking to Refinery 29 about her new partnership, Chiles said:

“People always ask me, ‘What do you do for your skincare?’ So I was really happy Hero wanted me to be one of their ambassadors. Whether it's dark spots or a pimple that's coming up and I want it gone, I’ve always loved Mighty Patch.”

She also credited her older sister Jazmin with her new perspective on style and fashion:

“My older sister, who is my hair and makeup artist, definitely gave me a perspective of understanding that glam is something to enjoy, have fun with, and be creative. A majority of the time, I only use a good cleanser, an exfoliator, and then a nice, silky moisturizer. I keep it very simple, but make sure everything is hydrated and my skin looks good and glowy.”

Jordan Chiles has two older sisters, Jazmin and Jade Chiles. Jazmin has even worked with Jordan during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, working on her hair for the magazine's cover photoshoot.

