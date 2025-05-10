"Fans are the beneficiaries"- Michael Johnson weighs in on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competing in new events at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 

Michael Johnson expressed his thoughts about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's confirmation to compete in an event other than the 400m and the 400m hurdles at the upcoming edition of the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia. The American athlete recently confirmed her participation in the short sprints, which include the 100m and the 100m hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone competed in both editions of the Grand Slam Track and dominated the line-up to win $100,000 and be crowned the Slam champion. After the Grand Slam Track Miami, she weighed in on the possibility of competing in the short sprint events and going out of her comfort zone.

After it was officially confirmed that Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing in the short sprints in Philadelphia, Michael Johnson shared his thoughts on X and expressed how the Olympic gold medalist was always open for a challenge. While she was competing in the 400m hurdles, she was aiming to accomplish her personal best based on the time however, the 100m hurdles as well as the 100m race would bring about a different challenge as she would be aiming to dominate the line-up, which included some well-seasoned 100m hurdlers.

"People should know this. Sydney loves a challenge. If she’s doing long hurdles, it’s because she wants to accomplish a specific time. Short hurdles. She wants to measure herself against the best 100 hurdlers or test herself over 100m flat. @GrandSlamTrack gives her the flexibility and opportunity to be challenged. Fans are the beneficiaries," he wrote.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about working on her hurdles technique for short events

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final - Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about working on her hurdles technique to compete in the short sprint events in an interview at Grand Slam Track Miami. She expressed her excitement to challenge herself and compete against a great set of competitors.

The Olympic gold medalist revealed she hopes to set her personal record and push through her limits as the outdoor season takes shape.

"If we are actually gonna go to the short hurdles, definitely wanna work on my hurdle technique for sure and those girls are running really fast, so I would love to go out there, challenge myself. I would love to hopefully PR and challenge myself in the one which would just help me with my sprint mechanics, help me with my hurdle technique and yeah just put myself in a different position than I'm used to," she said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be in action at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia on May 30, 2025.

