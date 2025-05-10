Fans express concerns for McKayla Maroney amid reminiscing about Team USA's iconic Fierce Five

Fans expressed concern over McKayla Maroney's absence from social media platforms when her 'Fierce Five' teammates are still in the public eye. Maroney was part of the gold-winning US women's gymnastics team at the 2012 London Olympics.

Maroney began her senior elite journey at the 2011 City of Jesolo Trophy, winning the all-around competition. She continued her momentum at the world Championships, anchoring her team to the gold podium. At the 2012 London Olympics, she won team gold as a 'Fierce Five' member and bagged the individual silver. After a string of injuries, she returned in 2013, building up to the Worlds, where she defended her vault title.

Mckayla Maroney retired from her sport in 2016 after dealing with persistent health issues and USA Team doctor, Larry Nassar's abuse. She also lost her father, Mike, in 2019.

Recently, a Reddit user posted an old photo of her, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Weiber, quering about Maroney's whereabouts since she has no traces on social media platforms.

The fan wrote:

"She seems to have deleted her instagram (I tried searching her name to see what she was up to and nothing came up, I then went to see if she was tagged in something cause I thought maybe I had her @ wrong and the second screenshot is what comes up if you click on her tag) After doing a few sad but touching youtube video about her dad a few months ago but that channel seems to be gone too and I’m just wondering if she’s ok?"

Another fan joined forces to express:

"I’ve heard most of her last youtube video about her healing journey and her dad’s death and it was very difficult to listen to it, something felt off."

Comment byu/Complete_Plate from discussion inGymnastics Expand Post

Another Reddit user recalled that McKayla Maroney once talked about a career shift.

"I remember she was on social media for giving a life update years ago. I thought she would give acting a chance again after she had several guest roles post London 2012. I remember she wanted to be a musician too."

Comment byu/Complete_Plate from discussion inGymnastics Expand Post

McKayla Maroney once discussed her mental struggles surrounding her father's death

Maroney at The 2013 P&G Gymnastics Championships, USA Gymnastics National Championships. - (Source: Getty)

Maroney lost her father to drug addiction but for years, she bore the responsibility of Mike's passing. The 29-year-old was abused by two men (unspecified) and Nassar at USA Gymnastics, which impacted her father significantly, leading to his tragic death.

In an interview in March 2025, she shared her struggles, saying:

"I felt like what happened to me, the abuse that happened to me, is what killed my dad. He struggled with addiction, but what really triggered it for him was watching his daughter go through what I went through."

McKayla Maroney further revealed that her deep religious beliefs helped her heal and slowly feel unburdened with time.

