Fans left stunned by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's lead during parents' race at son's sports day

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently accompanied her son Zyon during his sports day and had a great time cheering for him as he competed in multiple events. Besides cheering from the sidelines, the Jamaican athlete competed in the parents' race and left fans stunned by the massive lead.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the Paris Olympics after warming up before the semi-finals due to an injury. Before the commencement of the major games, the Jamaican athlete had revealed that it would be the final Olympic appearance of her career. After a long hiatus from the track, the star Jamaican athlete announced her comeback to the track in the outdoor season a week ago and shared a glimpse of her training with a strong message indicating her aim to dominate the circuit.
As the outdoor season is in its early stages, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce attended her son's Sports Day and shared glimpses of the day on her social media accounts. The Jamaican athlete participated in the parents' race, and her performance amazed fans, who expressed their thoughts on social media.
"I love that she never misses a sports day😭 she gon represent for her kids every time lol," wrote a fan.
"My fave thing about her parents’ race videos is the difference in form 😂 Everybody rouna back a wobble," another fan chimed in.
"LOL! She’s so wrong for running that fast against those parents, as if she’s running the 100m qualifying heat, at the Diamond League," tweeted another fan.
Here are some more fan reactions:
" Nah I sorry she is one parent that couldn’t participate she over do. 😭😭😭😭," wrote a fan.
"I pull up to my child sports day and see Bolt in the blocks lining up with me i’m calling the Ministry of Health. I would be SICK!" another fan chimed in.
A fan even pointed out to her previous appearance in a similar parents' race that had gone viral last year.
"Every year Shelly ?? Mighty God man 😅😂😂Is this the season opener ? 👀 tweeted another fan.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on making a final Olympic appearance
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce spoke about her decision to make the Paris Olympics her final appearance in the quadrennial games in an interview with Essence. The Olympic medalist revealed that her decision stemmed from a lot of reasons.
Moreover, she wanted to spend time with her husband and son. Fraser-Pryce thanked her family for their incredible support and sacrifices over the years.
“There’s not a day I’m getting up to go practice and I’m like, ‘I’m over this’. My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We’re a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else,” she said.
The 38-year-old will be competing in the outdoor season with the sprinting line-up having some of the fastest athletes in the world, including Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Shericka Jackson, and Julien Alfred, among others.