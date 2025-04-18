Fans speculate Selena Harris ignored ex-teammate Emma Malabuyo in viral award ceremony video that hit over 150k views at NCAA Championships

Fans have speculated that Florida Gators gymnast Selena Harris ignored UCLA Bruins' Emma Malabuyo at the NCAA Championships award ceremony.

Harris used to be teammates with Malabuyo at UCLA, who she represented for two years before transferring to Florida in the summer of 2024. UCLA dismissed Harris from their program for an undisclosed reason in May last year, subsequently causing Harris to enter herself into the transfer portal.

Selena Harris earned numerous accolades during her time representing the UCLA Bruins, including winning the 2024 Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year award. She also earned 12 All-American honors and scored four career perfect 10s on vault and one on uneven bars. Her former teammate Emma Malabuyo joined the Bruins in 2022, and represented the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Florida placed third in their semifinal with a score of 197.20, behind Missouri and Oklahoma.

Fans noticed Harris and Malabuyo in a award ceremony video shared by a fan on X recently. They speculated that Harris ignored Malabuyo at the NCAA Championships award ceremony.

The viral video can be seen below:

Many users shared their reaction to the post. One wrote:

"At this point i just feel like there’s no way to read the situation other than selena being the problem,"

Another user replied:

"Karma will come for you girl. Talent is a blessing, grace & gratitude are taught. There is much learning to be done."

Another fan wrote:

"Isn’t this a normal interaction? Why is everyone getting parasocial about this moment?,"

One fan wrote that her action was unsportsmanlike:

"I completely agree with the tweet that she isn't obligated to hug someone she's uncomfortable hugging & that people won't always get along, but it wouldn't have killed SHM to be polite & a good sport for literally 2 seconds & shake EM's hand. this pettiness isn't a good look tbh."

Many fans speculated if there was something that occured behind-the-scenes between Harris and Malabuyo. Harris ended up recording Florida's best score of the meet with a 9.9500 on beam.

Selena Harris was named Most Valuable Gymnast during her time at UCLA

Selena Harris in a meet against the Clemson Tigers - Source: Getty

Former UCLA Bruins gymnast Selena Harris was named Most Valuable Gymnast by popular NCAA gymnastics media outlet College Gym News last year. Harris earned the award as a sophmore at UCLA but was dismissed by the team for unknown reasons.

The award is given to the gymnast who contributed the most to the success of their team. Harris competed all-around in all but one meet in the 2024 season, and hit 48 of 48 routines in team competition. She also extended her streak of consecutive hit routines to 104 out of 104.

Harris has continued to achieve success after transferring from UCLA, earning the 2025 Southeastern Conference Newcomer of the Year award at Florida last month.

