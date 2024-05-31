Fastest woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah optimistic despite her last-place finish at Eugene Diamond League

Jamaican sprinting icon Elaine Thompson-Herah shared an encouraging quote on her social media handle following a disappointing last-place 100m finish at the Prefontaine Classic 2024 on Saturday, May 25.

Elaine Thompson-Herah holds the record for being the fastest 100-meter woman alive, a feat she achieved during the 2021 Diamond League after clocking 10.54 seconds. The latter time is only behind America's Florence Griffith Joyner's 10.49 seconds.

Furthermore, Thompson-Herah established herself as one of the most decorated track athletes after winning five Olympic golds and a world championship title. Additionally, the 31-year-old is among the elite list of runners who have won all three 100m, 200m, and 4x100 relay Olympic titles at the same event.

Now the sprinter is gearing up to defend her titles at the Paris Olympics 2024 in July. However, she had a forgettable outing at her 2024 season debut, as she finished ninth at the Eugene Diamond League 2024 after crossing the finish line in 11.30 seconds.

Amid all these happenings, the Jamaican phenomenon is keeping a positive mindset, as evidenced by her recent post on X (formerly Twitter):

"A bird doesn’t sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song. - Maya Angelou"

Elaine Thompson-Herah also shared a similar post on her Instagram on Sunday and wrote:

"Journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step……2024 first step 3x🥇🥇"

What Elaine Thompson-Herah has to say about her Paris Olympics 2024 preparations

Athletics - Commonwealth Games: Day 6

Elaine Thompson-Herah is eyeing the third individual sprinting double at the upcoming Olympics on French turf. She has already achieved the feat twice, at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Thompson-Herah is currently sweating it out at the training camp. When asked about her training, the runner stated (via Athletics Weekly):

"Training is going good so far; the work is never easy, it’s always hard. It’s an Olympic year so you have to put in that work."

She has joined hands with the new coach, Reynaldo Walcott, who also spearheads Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's training. Talking about the adjustments she has had to make with the new training coach, the Olympian stated:

"It’s more about tweaks and adjustments because if you want to be great, you have to make tweaks and adjustments. Along my career to be better each time, I go to improve and to work towards my dreams and my goals."

Talking about the competition she is going to face at the Paris spectacle, Thompson-Hera said that she is 'confident' and wants to stay focused while carrying a positive midset.