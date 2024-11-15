"Father daughter kind of thing" - Sha'Carri Richardson's coach Dennis Mitchell makes an emotional confession about his relationship with his trainees

In an emotional confession, Sha'Carri Richardson's coach Dennis Mitchell opened up about the deep bond he shares with his athletes. Mitchell started training Richardson in 2019 after she left LSU.

While season 1 of the Sprint, which was released ahead of the Quadrennial Games, focused on the behind-the-scenes of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, season 2 featured the journey of athletes leading up to Paris Olympics 2024.

The first episode of the second season offered glimpses of behind-the-scenes emotions and experiences during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, where Mitchell's three athletes, including Sha'Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry clinched the spot to compete in the French capital in the women's 100m event.

While reflecting on this overwhelming moment, Mitchell took pride and expressed his love for the emotions and his desire to share those powerful moments with his athletes.

"We secretly live through our athletes," Mitchell said. "We feel the same tension and the fire and the competitiveness. We feel those same things. We just don't get a chance to race."

"As soon as you make the Olympic team, you think about all your past trials and tribulations and what got you there, and, you know, all your feelingsujust come all out at one time. I love those emotions and I want to share that moment with my athletes," he added.

He emphasized on the personal connection he shares with his athletes, highlighting the closeness and referring to the bond as "father-daughrt" relation.

"One thing that is a strength between me and my girls is our bond together. Through thick and thin, we have become like father-daughter kind of thing." (Netflix's Sprint season 2, episode 1- 46:00 onwards)

How did Dennis Mitchell's trainee Sha'Carri Richardson perform at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States reacts to winning the gold medal in the Women's 4x100m relay at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson pulled an impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She secured two medals at her debut appearance at the Games.

In the 100m event, she finished behind Julien Alfred, bagging a gold medal. While the St.Lucian sprinter clocked a time of 10.72 seconds, Richardson registered 10.87 seconds.

Further, in the women's 4x100m relay, she ran the fastest anchor leg of 10.09 seconds, giving the lead to the American squad. The team, including Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry and Richardson posted a stunning time of 41.78 seconds to clinch the gold medal.

