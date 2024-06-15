Femke Bol expresses gratitude as she defends two titles at the  European Athletics Championships and gears up for the Olympic Trials

Femke Bol recently concluded her campaign at the European Athletics Championships this year. The event was a stepping stone for her as she gears up for the Olympic trials after an incredible pre-Olympic season.

Femke Bol established clear dominance in the indoor season of the Olympic year, followed by early on in the outdoor season. She opened her signature event - the 400m hurdles at the Stockholm Diamond League, with a time of 53.07s, days after her rival Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone clocked the world lead in the event at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet.

She stepped into the European Athletics Championships 2024 as the defending champion in the 400m hurdles and the women's 4x400m relay. Bol successfully defended both her titles and clocked a world lead in the 400m hurdles with a time of 52.49 s. Moreover, she anchored the Dutch women's 4x400m relay team to victory.

Trending

She concluded her campaign with two gold medals and one bronze medal. The Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist took to Instagram to express gratitude after a successful campaign as she gears up for the upcoming Olympic trials.

"European championship 🥇🥇🥉 It were some magical nights in Rome 🥰 Happy to come home with 3 medals and two titles defended 🤩 Thank you to everyone in the stadium for the wonderful atmosphere. And a huuuuuge thank you to the amazing team around around me, you are the BEST," she wrote.

Femke Bol opens up on skipping the 400m at the European Athletics Championships

Femke Bol during the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Previews

Femke Bol primarily runs the 400m hurdles as her signature event, along with the 400m and the relays. After blistering performances at the European Athletics Championships, Bol opened up on competing in multiple events during the Olympic year. The Dutch athlete shared that she will be focusing on one event at the quadrennial games as it would be a lot for an athlete.

She opened up in a post-race interview about her decision to compete only in the 400m hurdles as well as opened up on the incredible race at the women's 400m finals.

"I said once and never again, most likely. But, yeah, no, it's too much especially in the Olympic year to try this. When I saw yesterday's final, it was a good thing I didn't try. I don't think I would have succeeded," she said.

The contest for the 400m hurdles crown at the Paris Olympics is going to be one of the most anticipated races of the season, with Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol pushing the limits of the sport.