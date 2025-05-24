Femke Bol reminisces over adorable moment from 6 years ago with unexpected get together 

Femke Bol recently reminisced over her junior career. The Olympic gold-medalist posed with a former teammate in an unexpected get together to recreate a memory from the 2019 European U20 Championships.

For Bol, 2019 was a special year. It marked her last year on the junior circuit, but by then she'd already started making waves on the senior level. That year, she claimed the 400m indoor national title and reached the semifinals of the Doha World Championships in the 400m hurdles event.

In 2019, Femke Bol also competed at the U20 European Championships, where she clinched gold in the 400m hurdles. Recently, the world record holder recreated a moment from the competition, as she posed with former teammate Mato Sari. Taking to her Instagram story, Bol shared a snap of herself and Sari in 2019, and the two of them now. She captioned the photos,

“6 years later.”

Via @femke_bol on Instagram

Femke Bol outlines her targets for 2025 as she gears up for her season opener

Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships (Image Source: Getty)

For Femke Bol, 2024 was an incredible year. Last season, the hurdler won three medals at the Paris Olympics, including a gold in the 4x400m mixed relay, a silver in the 4x400m relay, and a bronze in the 400m hurdles. She also won the Diamond League Trophy in the 400m hurdles, and became only the second woman in history to dip under the 51-second mark in the event.

After her busy year, Bol started out 2025 on a slower note, choosing to forgo the indoor season except for two relay races at the European Indoor Championships.

Now, the World Champion is preparing to return to the track and she recently outlined her targets for 2025. In a conversation with Olympics.com, Bol revealed that her focus for the upcoming year in on improvement rather than accomplishments, saying,

“Getting here (to the top) is one thing, staying here is another. Now it's about focusing on the small goals again. Improving, rather than just chasing medals. I hope I can keep doing it for a long time, and keep improving even in small ways, working hard to shave off just a few tenths of a second. I prefer to let my legs do the talking instead of saying too much.”

Femke Bol will open her 2025 season at the Rabat Diamond League. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, and will see Bol go up against the likes of Clayton Rushell and Andrenette Knight.

