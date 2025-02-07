Femke Bol reacts to boyfriend Ben Broeders' recent pole vault performance at Meeting de l'Eure

Femke Bol reacted to her boyfriend Ben Broeders' recent pole vault performance at the Meeting De L'Eure. The couple have been dating each other since 2021 and ahead of their 2025 track season, Broeders competed in the pole vault at Meeting de L'Eure.

The Belgian recorded a leap of 5.72m in the event's final and earned a second-place finish behind Christopher Nilsen. Following this achievement, he took to his Instagram handle on February 7 to share glimpses of his performance at the event. Sharing a post featuring his photo and video of the performance, Broeders wrote:

"A little more feeling every comp, working towards bigger heights. 5.72m for second @meetingdeleure last weekend!"

Trending

In the comments section, his partner Femke Bol reacted to his post with a sweet emoji.

"🥰 "

Femke Bol's comment on Instagram

The Dutch sprinter has frequently shared updates showcasing her bond with Broeders. Ahead of the start of 2025, Bol shared a carousel of December highlights on her Instagram story. The post included glimpses of her training for the upcoming 2025 track season and a sneak peek of the quality time she spent with her boyfriend. During their off-season, the two also went on a vacation to Sicily, Italy.

Femke Bol opened up about how she met her boyfriend, Ben Broeders

In an interview with Sportnieuws in February 2023, Femke Bol disclosed how she met her boyfriend, Ben Broeders. According to the Dutch track star, the two got the opportunity to get acquainted with each other during the Diamond League in late 2020.

Revealing where they went for their first date, Bol said:

"Ben and I met during the Diamond League matches during corona time. We hit it off right away. So there's another good thing that came out of the COVID pandemic for me. We went golfing on our first date. That's not really my specialty, but it was a lot of fun. We try to be together every weekend and that often works out when we don't have training camps or competitions, " she said.

Femke Bol secured two medals at the Paris Olympics, winning her first medal in the 400m hurdles. She ended up in the third position after recording 52.15s and finishing behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Anna Cockrell.

Following this, the Dutch earned her maiden Olympic gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay race, where she and her team clocked 3:07.43. Ben Broeders, meanwhile, could not attain a podium finish in the pole vault exercise at the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback