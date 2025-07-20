Femke Bol reacts to competing in front of 60,000 fans amid her third consecutive win at the London Diamond League

Femke Bol expressed her thoughts after winning the gold medal at the London Diamond League for the third consecutive time. The Dutch athlete expressed her elation at being able to compete in front of a fully packed stadium, reported to have 60,000 spectators.

Bol marched into the London Diamond League after setting a new world lead in the women's 400m hurdles at the Monaco Diamond League with a performance of 51.95s. With Femke Bol's strong prominence in the event in the 2025 season, the track world has been abuzz about her rivalry with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

As McLaughlin-Levrone took some time off to focus on her preparations for the US National Championships, Femke Bol competed in the London Diamond League and won the title in the women's 400m with a performance of 52.10s. Jasmine Jones finished second with a performance of 53.18s, and Jamaica's Andrenette Knight finished third with a performance of 53.79s.

The Dutch athlete expressed her thoughts on her win, as well as competing in the massive arena with the incredible support of her fans.

"Always exciting racing in this amazing stadium," she wrote.

Moreover, Bol expressed her elation at being able to perform consistently in the event at major competitions.

"Consistency 🗝️" she wrote.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

