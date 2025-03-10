Femke Bol reacts as Netherlands claim five gold medals in front of a massive crowd at the European Athletics Championships 2025

Femke Bol shared her reaction to the Apeldoorn 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships after the Netherlands won five gold medals. Bol helped the women's relay team to secure gold.

Bol marked her 11th European title. The Dutch women's 4x400m team set a championship record of 3:24.84 and finished ahead of Great Britain (3:24.89) and Czechia (3:25.31).

The event update was shared on Instagram by the European Athletics page on March 9 with the caption:

"There’s nothing better than signing your national anthem at home! 🥹🇳🇱✨. Netherlands tops the #apeldoorn2025 medal table with 7️⃣ gold medals. Amazing! 👏."

The gold medalist reposted the event specials on her Instagram story on March 9 alongside a caption:

"European Champions."

Screenshot of Femke Bol's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @femke_bol

In the second story, the 25-year-old wrote:

"What a night.So, so, so many great moments from the entire Dutch team in front of this crowd."

Screenshot of Femke Bol's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @femke_bol

Amersfoort, Netherlands, is the Olympian's hometown. Before going to the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships, she shared her thoughts on social media about the event and reflected on her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Femke Bol shares excitement for competing in her hometown for the 2025 Apeldoorn

Femke Bol at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day One - Source: Getty

In January 2025, Femke Bol shared her excitement about participating in the Apeldoorn 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships. She announced that she would compete in the women's 4x400m relay and the new mixed 4x400m relay.

In her Instagram post, Bol wrote:

"After the last olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year. I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing. Therefore I have decided to not race individually this indoor season."

The champion athlete added:

"I am looking forward to what this year will bring me and I want to thank you all for the support ❤️ See you in Apeldoorn!"

Bol claimed one bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games and claimed gold at the 2022 European Championships. She also secured her first 400m hurdles world title in 2023 and led the Dutch team to gold. At the 2024 World Championships, she set a 49.17 record in the 400m event.

