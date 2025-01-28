Femke Bol reacts as she receives a customized surprise before making her season debut

Femke Bol recently received a customized surprise from one of her brand deals, and the athlete shared a sweet reaction to this gift. The athlete is currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 season

The Dutch athlete concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics. Following this, she enjoyed her off-season and is training for the upcoming track season. She frequently shares updates from her workout sessions and recently shared an update of a surprise she received from Omega before making her season debut.

Bol took to her Instagram story and shared a video of unboxing a piece of track equipment with her name on it. In her first story, she wrote:

"Coming home to...✨"

Still from Femke Bol's Instagram story (@femke_bol)

Following this, Femke Bol shared another story, giving a detailed look at the equipment and writing:

"This 😍😍😍😍 So so so cool @omega✨"

Still from Femke Bol's Instagram story (@femke_bol)

While ending the 2024 season, Bol won three medals at the Paris Olympics, including a gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay, where she and her team clocked 3:07.43 minutes, besting the USA and Great Britain, who claimed second and third place, respectively. Following this, she won a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles after recording 52.15s.

Bol bagged her third medal in the women's 4x400m relay event, where she and her team claimed a silver medal after posting an impressive time of 3:19.50 minutes. The gold medal in this event was clinched by Team USA, who clocked 3:15.27 minutes.

Femke Bol on breaking the 50-second barrier in the 400m hurdles

Femke Bol broke the 50s barrier in the 400m hurdles at the 2024 Resisprint International in July by clocking her best, 50.95s. Following this achievement, she shared her feelings about securing this in an interview with Athletics Weekly (1:36 onwards):

"I didn't think the 50 barrier was possible a few years ago. So, I think we're [she and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone] just running faster, faster, and faster and I mean it would be crazy if one day one of us or someone else can break the 50 barrier. I'll just focus on my race and see where it brings us but it will be cool if one day it is possible."

The Dutch athlete has had an incredible career in the sport, as she is currently the European record holder in the 400m hurdles. Only Bol and the American Olympic champion, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, are the athletes to record under 50s.

