Femke Bol shares glimpse of first training of new camp as she transitions into outdoor season after record-breaking indoor season

Dutch athlete Femko Bol, who reigned at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, recently gave a peek into her first training of the new camp. She has been at the top of her game, but with the Paris Olympics 2024 around the corner, she knows that the stakes are getting higher.

Bol has been training hard and the results can be seen in the records and titles she wins. World Athletics highlighted her recent achievement on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"Femke Bol storms to 49.17 to improve her own indoor 400m world record"

Expand Tweet

After a fruitful indoor season, she has now set her sights on the outdoors. Recently, the YouTube channel Chris Falconer Track & Field highlighted the 400m World Champion's first training of the new camp.

In the video, Bol can be heard saying:

"Let's go...let's go"

You can watch the video here:

Femke Bol says fast opening is harder than it looks

Femke Bol at the Prefontaine Classic: Day 2 - Diamond League 2023

Bol bagged two golds at the recent World Championships in Glasgow and also improved her 400m world record. While two years ago she had won a silver medal in the 400m, this time around, she walked away with a gold medal.

The Dutch athlete said she was aware that she had to perform well:

"The main goal was to win, but I knew I had to put up a great race."

Bol gave an insight into her technique. She said:

"I had to do a fast opening, which is always a bit harder for me than it looks so I just gave it all and I was so happy to win."

The world champion added that she already had a record:

"But to run it at the time when it counts with two races in the legs from yesterday, it's happy and I'm proud of myself." (via Track and Field)

Bol, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 400m hurdles, likes the indoors a bit more than the outdoors as she believes the indoors will help her with the hurdle races. The Olympic athlete highlighted that hurdles are different as they involve rhythm and technique.

"Hurdles is something different. It's rhythm, its technique, so you never know straight away that if one goes well, the other goes well." (via Track and Field)

Regardless of the unpredictable nature of Hurdles, Bol is determined to succeed in it. She has been training and has time and again shown her prowess on the track.