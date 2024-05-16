FIE Fencing Grand Prix Foil Shanghai 2024: Top USA entries ft. Lee Kiefer, Miles Chamley-Watson

The 2024 FIE Fencing Grand Prix Foil Shanghai is scheduled from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19. The event will serve as a preparatory event for the fencers who are set to represent the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics in foil fencing.

The preliminary elimination rounds for the women’s and men’s events are scheduled for May 17 and May 18, respectively. The Table of 64 will be held during the morning session on May 19 for both women and men. The semifinals and finals for women and men foil fencers are slated for the evening session.

Let’s look at the USA fencers to watch out for at the 2024 FIE Fencing Grand Prix Foil Shanghai.

Top USA entries at the 2024 FIE Fencing Grand Prix Foil

#1 Lee Kiefer

Reigning Olympic champion Lee Kiefer is one of the most prominent foil fencers who will compete at the 2024 FIE Fencing Grand Prix Foil. She clinched her last Grand Prix title at the (Washington) D.C. Foil Grand Prix held in the United States capital, which took place on March 17. So far, she has collected 6 Grand Prix titles and will look to secure another one in Shanghai.

#2 Alexander Massialas

Alexander Massialas at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

2016 Olympic individual silver medalist Alexander Massialas is another athlete to watch out for in the men’s foil. He has won three Grand Prix titles in his career. The two-time NCAA champion has also bagged a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics and will be looking forward to his fourth Games.

#3 Miles Chamley-Watson

British-born American foil fencer Miles Chamley-Watson will feature at the FIE Fencing Grand Prix Foil Shanghai. The 12-time Pan American Championships gold medalist has also been chosen on the USA squad to compete in the foil fencing team category.

#4 Nick Itkin

Nick Itkin will look for another Grand Prix victory, having won his first-ever title on home soil in the men’s category at the D.C. Foil Grand Prix, held two months ago. The two-time World Championships individual medalist will also be one of USA’s representatives for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

#5 Gerek Meinhardt

Gerek Meinhardt at the 2019 Pan American Games

Gerek Meinhardt is another big name who is set to compete at the FIE Fencing Grand Prix Foil. Meinhardt, who will become a five-time Olympian during the upcoming Games, has so far bagged four Grand Prix titles with two runner-up finishes in his foil fencing career.

#6 Jacqueline Dubrovich

Tokyo Olympian Jacqueline Dubrovich will also participate in the Shanghai Grand Prix. She recently bagged a bronze medal at the World Cup held in Hong Kong in the individual women’s foil category, having previously earned two runner-up finishes in the team event and another third-place finish in the individual category.

USA fencers who will participate at the 2024 FIE Fencing Grand Prix Foil Shanghai

Women’s foil

Stefani Deschner, Delphine Devore, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Gabrielle Grace Gebala, Emily Jing, Lee Kiefer, Lavender Lee, Jaelyn Liu, Alexandra Nissinoff, Zander Rhodes, Lauren Scruggs, Maia Mei Weintraub

Men’s foil

Miles Chamley-Watson, Andrew Chen, Chase Emmer, Ethan Gassner, Nick Itkin, Samarth Kumbla, Richard Li, Alexander Massialas, Gerek Meinhardt, Marcello Olivares, Charles Oursler, Daniel Zhang, Truong Giang Nguyen