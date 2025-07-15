Final list of Team USA wrestlers headed to World Wrestling Championships 2025 ft. Spencer Lee, Jax Forrest

The 2025 World Wrestling Championships are right around the corner and fans now know the full list of Team USA athletes who will be heading to Zagreb. Overall, 10 American wrestlers will battle for glory at the Championships and audiences can expect some incredible action.

Of the ten-member team that will compete at the World Championships, only three wrestlers are acquainted with performing on wrestling’s biggest stage. Spencer Lee (57 KG), Zahid Valencia (86 KG), and Kyle Snyder (96 KG) are the veterans of the squad.

Meanwhile, PJ Duke (70 KG) and Jax Forrest (61 KG) are the youngest members of the team. Both of the wrestlers are high school sensations and are poised to make their first big international outing in September. Following them is Levi Heines (79 KG). The 21-year-old currently competes for Penn State University, and won a gold medal at the Pan American Championships earlier this year.

Rounding out the team are Real Woods (65 KG), David Carr (74 KG), Trent Hillday (92 KG) and Wyatt Hendrickson (125 KG).

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Full list of Team USA wrestlers heading to Zagreb

Here is the full and final list of Team USA wrestlers who will compete at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships:

Spencer Lee - 57 KG Jax Forrest - 61 KG Real Woods - 65 KG PJ Duke - 70 KG David Carr - 74 KG Levi Heines - 79 KG Zahid Valencia - 86 KG Trent Hillday - 92 KG Kyle Snyder - 96 KG Wyatt Hendrickson - 125 KG

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Jax Forrest on making Team USA

Jax Forrest was the final piece of the puzzle to fall into place for Team USA. The youngster was originally scheduled to go up against Vito Arujau on June 14 for their Finals X clash. However, the match was re-scheduled for July 14 after Arujau requested for a delay.

On July 14, Forrest absolutely dominated his veteran opponent. After scoring a takedown early in the first game, the high schooler went on to claim a 4-3, 7-2 win. Speaking to media after the match, he said,

“I mean, it's crazy. I can't even describe it. I mean, it feels great, but obviously knowing as this is just step two of the process. I got to go do my job in September, which is obviously really exciting. I know I'm at a good spot, but I'm going to have a great couple days, weeks, and then right back to work trying to trying to be a World Champion.”

The 2025 World Wrestling Championships are scheduled to take place between September 13 and 21 in Zagreb, Croatia. With all of the world's best wrestlers in action, fans can expect to witness some thrilling battles.

