"Finally back to where I was"- Gable Steveson makes feelings known after dominating performance as he gears up for Big 10 Wrestling Championship final

Gable Steveson feels he is a "step ahead" and finally back to where he was when he started the season ahead of the finals of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Sunday (March 9). Steveson, who will take on Greg Kerkvliet in the final, stressed he has wrestled against the NCAA champion before and knows the standard he needs to bring in for the big match.

The Olympian wrestler made his feelings known after a dominating performance while gearing up for the Big Ten Championship Final.

Gable Steveson, who dominated against No. 4 Nick Feldman before winning 15-4 on Saturday, has won 63 straight matches this season.

Steveson acknowledged that although the final was likely to be a tough challenge, his prior experience against his opponent would likely come in handy.

"It's gonna be a tough one, I'm ready to ball for 7 minutes. You know I've been wrestling Greg for a long time and I know what he does, I know the standard that I have to bring in, I will bring it tomorrow," the Minnesota wrestler stated.

When asked if he thought that Greg Kerkvliet was a better wrestler than the last time they faced each other, Steveson replied in the affirmative before adding that he too had now improved.

"I hope so but I am too. I feel like I am a step ahead. I am finally back to where I was when I started the season. I was like 280 pounds, now I'm staying about 270 pounds. Can move quicker, my feet are back to where they need to be, my lungs are where they need to be and my arms are too," he reckoned.

"Lot of guys here trying to claim their spot, but I’m here to stay & I want it" - Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson in action at the NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

When questioned as to what he was focused on during the tournament apart from the Big Ten Championship title, Gable Steveson said he was intent on having a good time and scoring a lot of points.

The 24-year-old did, however, point out that despite a lot of others attempting to "claim their spot" he was here to stay and wanted it.

"Enjoying myself, having a good time, scoring a lot of points, and just dominating. You know, there are a lot of guys here that are trying to claim their spot, and respectfully so, but I’m here to stay and I want it,” the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist told the Big Ten Network.

Steveson has won three successive Big Ten titles from 2020 to 2022 and now returns to the collegiate competition aiming for a fourth title.

