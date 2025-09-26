"Finally fixing the casted leg" - Hunter Woodhall shares major update amid withdrawal from Para World Championships

Hunter Woodhall recently shared a major update with fans. Amidst his withdrawal from the 2025 Para World Championships, the American revealed that he recently got his casted leg fixed, four months after it broke.

Woodhall is one of the most successful para athletes Team USA has seen in recent years. The 26-year-old first rose to fame in 2016, when he made his Olympic debut at the Rio Games as a high-schooler. Since then, he's gone on to compete at both the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Paris Olympics, winning gold in the 400m T62 event at the latter.

On September 25, Hunter Woodhall announced that he was withdrawing from the 2025 World Championships due to a multitude of reasons. Most recently, the runner gave fans another major update as he shared that he recently got his casted leg fixed, writing on his Instagram story,

“Finally fixing the casted leg. 4 months broken all good.”

In a separate story Woodhall also shared a snap of his fixed prosthetic and wrote,

“And no more athletic tape holding this one together.”

Via @hunterwoodhall on Instagram

Prior to his withdrawal from the Para World Championships, Woodhall was a strong favorite to clinch a 400m T62 title at the event. He would have headed into the competition as the 2024 silver-medalist in the 100m T64 and 400m T62 events.

Hunter Woodhall reflects on his 2025 season as he shares reasons behind withdrawing from Para World Championships

Woodhall at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Hunter Woodhall enjoyed a fantastic season last year, storming to a Paralympic gold medal in the 400m T62 event. The American continued to build on that momentum this year, clocking a personal best and world record of 45.70 in the 400m.

Recently, as he shared the reasons for his withdrawal from the World Championships, Woodhall looked back on his 2025 season and wrote on Instagram,

“I couldn't have asked for a better season. Running 45 seconds was my biggest goal for the year. We have bigger goals for next year and that combined with many other factors helped with this decision. Both my walking and running prosthetics need to be fixed. The travel with Tokyo and India all at once. All the changes that came with moving and a crazy year. Additionally I want to be around to experience life with Tara, be present for Athlos and everything we have coming up.”

While Hunter Woodhall won't compete at the 2025 Para World Championships, the American was present in the stands at the Tokyo World Championships, cheering for his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall as she stormed to her maiden gold medal at the event.

