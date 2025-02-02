"Finally found the joy again" - Jordan Chiles pens emotional message for UCLA Gymnastics months after Olympic heartbreak

Jordan Chiles penned an emotional letter to UCLA Gymnastics following her return to the program last month. The gymnast credited the program and its fans for helping her love the sport again after a heartbreaking end to her 2024 season when she was stripped of her only individual Olympic medal.

Chiles had taken a break from UCLA for the 2024 season to prepare for the Paris Olympics, and while her campaign in the French capital started with a maiden gold medal win, it didn't end the way she would've liked. The American won a bronze medal in the floor exercise finals after a last-minute appeal from her coach resulted in a change of scores and she improved from fifth to third place.

However, Chiles' celebrations turned into heartbreak when CAS ruled out the appeal late in the following weeks and she was asked to return the medal. The 23-year-old was devastated and took a long break from social media before gradually returning to normal life.

The two-time Olympian returned to UCLA earlier this month and has been in top form since, scoring two perfect 10 scores as well. Chiles registered her 10th career-perfect score on Saturday, February 1st against Michigan State and penned an emotional message for her teammates, and fans for helping her find the joy again.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be apart of such an amazing team!! @uclagymnastics you guys have made me re-love competing and being out on a competition floor and I thank you🫶🏽 it’s been 6 months and I finally found the joy again❤️ to the alum, fans, and student-athletes thank you 🙏🏽," she wrote

Chiles also scored an impressive 9.925 on vault as UCLA defeated Michigan 197.300 to 197.200. It marked the Bruins' fourth consecutive 197-plus score and second Big Ten victory as Chiles vows to win the national title with them.

"I had unfinished business...I want to win a natty with this team" - Jordan Chiles on returning to UCLA Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles at the UCLA Gymnastics' "Meet The Bruins" - Source: Getty

Before returning to UCLA Gymnastics earlier this season, Jordan Chiles held eight All-American honors, eight perfect 10 scores, and two NCAA gold medals, and barely needed anything more to win to establish herself as one of the best college gymnasts. However, the 23-year-old felt something was missing in her collegiate career - a national team title.

"I had unfinished business. I know you're probably thinking, 'Jordan, you have NCAA titles, what do you have left to prove?' But I want to be able to win a natty with this team and at least come back with individual titles as well. I felt like there was something missing and I knew my story wasn't over," Jordan Chiles said. (via ESPN)

Chiles joined UCLA in the 2022 season and won her first NCAA gold at the following year's national championships. She won the floor exercise and uneven bars titles and finished second on the all-around.

