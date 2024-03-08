"Find out what is your why" - Noah Lyles gives advice on how to be more marketable

Noah Lyles, a prominent American track and field athlete, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views on the factors that contribute to an athlete's marketability.

Noah Lyles may have missed two opportunities to win gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, but the track sensation has learned a few valuable lessons about marketability. He shared those lessons through his X account, saying:

“A few things that I have learned early in my career Being marketable sells Medals don’t bring likeness Politics is in everything.”

The 26-year-old Lyles shared important details with his supporters through social media posts after the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Catarina Guimarães, the American athlete and World Cup champion, was motivated and asked Lyles:

“How one becomes more marketable”

In his reply, Lyles said:

“That is a great question. Taking public speaking classes and learning to get comfortable with the camera and questioning. Find out what is your why. Why do you do this and Who might relate to that? Make sure you’re being yourself while sharing that why. Get a team to help as well.”

Guimara responded, saying:

“Thank you. Right now I’m so focused on breaking the CP long jump record. I need to work on this side of business as well.”

Noah Lyles aims to win 4 golds in Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles has an impressive track record of achievements including an Olympic bronze medal, six world titles and four Diamond League final prizes. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Lyles achieved a three-peat, winning in three disciplines. So this year, he will look to continue the same momentum at the Paris Olympics.

Throughout the competition, he maintained an exceptionally high level, bagging golds in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay. He is the first man to achieve this feat since Jamaican icon Usain Bolt did it in 2015. Lyles aims to break Bolt's long-standing records in the 100m and 200m events.

Lyles spoke to the media after his victory in Hungary, saying:

“I have generally known that I’m the quickest man on the planet. All things considered in my mind, I believe I will break it. I’m intending to break it.”

Noah Lyles has expressed his desire to win four gold medals at the Paris Olympics by adding the 4x400m relay as well to his other disciplines.