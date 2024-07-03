"First-class organization"- Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens lauds Chicago Bears for allowing him to attend the gymnast's events at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, has been a constant presence in the audience every time she's competed this year, and fans were curious if the NFL player would make the trip to Paris.

Now, it has been confirmed that Owens will indeed be in the stands of the Bercy Arena, cheering as the gymnast competes later this July, and the Chicago Bear couldn't be more thankful to his team for allowing him the opportunity.

Owens has followed Biles to every competition she's performed at this year, the most recent of which was the U.S Olympic Trials. After her victorious outing there, the 27-year-old successfully booked a berth to the Games, but many fans were skeptical of the NFL star being able to make it to Paris.

For Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears, his preseason camp with the team is scheduled to begin on July 23, with players needing to report on the 19th. The camp carries on after the Olympics, but Owens has been granted a few days off to head to Paris and watch Simone Biles compete. The gymnast revealed this to USA Today, saying,

"The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he'll be there, yes. For just a short little time.”

Owens made his gratefulness to the Bears for this favor very clear, sharing a post of Biles’ quote on his story and writing,

“First class organization, wouldn't want to miss it for the world.”

Via Jonathan Owens' Instagram

Every time Jonathan Owens has shown up to cheer for Simone Biles in 2024

Jonathan Owens’ first cheerleading duty this year came at the U.S Core Hydration Classic, where Simone Biles made her season debut. The Chicago Bears safety flew to Hartford, Connecticut as Biles stormed to her seventh all-around title in the event.

After the event, Owens shared a sweet note for his wife, writing,

“Still in awe of last night Another one!!!! You just never cease to amaze me baby, I love being able to watch you go out there and do your thing. I'm here with you every step of the way, wouldn't miss it for the world.”

Then, Biles’ husband accompanied her to the Dickies Arena in Texas, where she scripted history by claiming her ninth U.S Championships all-around title, and sweeping gold in all other events.

Most recently, Owens was in the stands of the Target Centre in Minneapolis, as Simone Biles competed in the U.S Olympic Trials in a bid to make it to her third Games. The gymnast didn't disappoint, storming to the win in the all-around, vault, and floor exercise.

