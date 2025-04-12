First time since 2021, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Dalilah Muhammad occupy top spots in 400m hurdles rankings

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and the three-time Olympic medalist, veteran track icon Dalilah Muhammad, currently occupy the top two positions in the 400m hurdles women's rankings in World Athletics for the first time since 2021. The two track and field icons recently competed at the inaugural meet of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica.

McLaughlin-Levrone won the women's 400m hurdles, completing the race in 52.76 seconds. The event saw Muhammad take the second spot in 54.59 seconds. In the women's 400 meters, McLaughlin-Levrone once again took the title and clocked the race in 50.32 seconds, and Muhammad concluded her race in third place with 52.21 seconds.

The Grand Slam Track debut season had its first meet in Kingston, Jamaica, from April 4–6, 2025. The second meet will be held in Miami in May, the third in Philadelphia from late May to June, and the last meet will be in Los Angeles in late June. Each slam offers lucrative prize money for the top eight positions.

The five-time World Championship medalist, Dalilah Muhammad, recently won the 400m hurdles women's event at the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix in Gaborone, Botswana. The track legend is 35-years-old and clocked the race in 53.81 seconds.

At the 2019 World Athletics Championships, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone concluded her 400m hurdles race in 52.23 seconds behind the then world champion Dalilah Muhammad.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares an inspirational message for track legend Dalilah Muhammad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Dalilah Muhammad at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, expressed inspirational words for the veteran track legend, Dalilah Muhammad, at the Grand Slam Track press conference in Kingston, Jamaica, which was held on April 4th, 2025.

The 25-year-old shared her views on Muhammad's record-breaking performances throughout her distinguished career and how she had inspired the upcoming generations of track athletes, including her. She mentioned:

"100% I mean Dalilah [Muhammad] you truly did just change the game for all of us and I think just seeing you break that world record after so long the being there just it inspired all of us and so it's truly because of just the amazing talent you had that we are here right now," she shared [3:57 onwards]

At the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, McLaughlin-Levrone, with 51.90 seconds, surpassed Muhammad's 400m hurdles world record. She was the first woman to finish the race under 52 seconds in the history of the event.

