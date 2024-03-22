FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2023/24 final results: Full list of title winners ft. Mikaela Shiffrin & Lara Gut-Behrami

Mikaela Shiffrin secured the women's slalom title last week at Saalbach, and today, Swiss skiers reigned on the snowy slopes at the super G finals of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2023/24 finals.

On 22nd March, the skiing World Cup was once again dominated by Swiss skiers as Marco Odermatt raced towards the Super-G World Cup crystal globe. Joining him was fellow Swiss icon Lara Gut Behrami, who claimed the women's crystal globe in the same discipline. Mikaela Shiffrin didn't take part in the Super-G races.

Crystal Globe winners: Mikaela Shiffrin wins overall slalom title

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Slalom

#Women's slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 8th slalom title last week after winning the record-extending 97th World Cup race. She topped the women's slalom standings with 830 points. Lana Duerr of Germany secured the 2nd position with 508 points while Petra Vloha of Slovakia ended in the 3rd position with 505 points.

#Men's slalom

Manuel Feller secured his first crystal globe after topping the men's slalom standings with 715 points. He was followed by Linus Strasser of Germany in 2nd place with 526 points while Norway’s Timon Haugan secured 3rd position with 450 points.

#Women's Giant Slalom

Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's giant slalom crystal globe last week in Saalbach with 771 points. She was closely followed by Italian skier Federica Brignone on 750 points while Sara Hector of Sweden ended in 3rd place with 583 points.

#Men's Giant Slalom

Swiss star Marco Odermatt secured the men's giant slalom globe in emphatic fashion with 900 points. Loic Meillard secured the 2nd position with 468 points while Filip Zubcic finished 3rd with 402 points.

#Women's Super G

Lara Gut-Behrami secured the 3rd crystal globe of the season on 22nd March after topping the women's Super G standings with 576 points. She was again closely followed by Italian specialist Federica Brignone, who missed the title by 30 points. Austria's Cornelia Huetter secured the 3rd position on 516 points.

#Men's Super G

Marco Odermatt secured the men's overall Super G title on 22nd March in Saalbach after topping the standings with 495 points. Vincent Kriechmayr finished 2nd on 409 points while Raphael Haaser of Austria secured 3rd position with 271 points.

#Women's overall Crystal Globe winner

Lara Gut-Behrami secured the women's overall crystal globe with 1716 points while Federica Brignone ended in 2nd place with 1552 points. Gut-Behrami was behind American legend Mikaela Shiffrin for the most part of the season, and it was only after Shiffrin suffered an injury and missed 11 races that she took the lead from her. The skiing legend finished 3rd on 1409 points.

#Men's overall Crystal Globe winner

Marco Odermatt secured the third straight men's overall crystal globe a few weeks ago. He topped the standings with 1947 points. Loic Meillard follows the Swiss icon at 2nd with 1073 points while Manuel Feller is at 3rd with 952 points.

While there could be a change in the overall points table with a downhill race scheduled this weekend, the title winners are all secured. However, Mikaela Shiffrin won't be taking part in that.