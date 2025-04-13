Flavor Flav reacts to Jordan Chiles attending the Coachella 2025

Jordan Chiles shared pictures of her visit to 2025 Coachella and received an adorable comment from American rapper Flavor Flav. The American gymnast, who won gold with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is focused on the NCAA Championships, which takes place next week.

Ad

Chiles is balancing her work schedule by enjoying festival fun amid the upcoming NCAA championship. The American gymnast gave herself a well-deserved rest as she made a stop on the first weekend of Coachella in California.

Chiles shared a few pics on Instagram on Saturday, giving fans a sight of her Day-1 look. The 23-year-old was seen wearing a black hoodie, a futuristic pair of sunglasses and platform chunky black shoes.

Ad

Trending

She received a lot of comments, including one from Flav, who has been a big supporter of the gymnast over the last year. The American rapper let Chiles know that he was in the Coachella, too.

"I'm here too my girl ,,, we outside," he wrote.

Ad

Chiles won silver on vault and floor at the 2022 World Championships and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Now, the Olympics champion is on a mission to help UCLA Bruins win their first title at The NCAA Championships next week in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena.

Jordan Chiles addresses critics after qualifying for NCAA Championships

Jordan Chiles at the NCAA Championships - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles helped the UCLA Bruins team qualify for the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics championship.

Ad

They started their campaign in the NCAA regional competition on April 3, outperforming Minnesota, southern Utah and Boise St. to qualify for the regional finals. Chiles and Co. locked horns against Utah, Denver and Michigan in the regional finals.

The Bruins finished second overall with a score of 197.625, registering their berth at the national championships. Chiles celebrated the accomplishment by sharing a few pictures on Instagram, with a strong message for critics.

Ad

"you see us rollin’ they hatin’…… off to NATTYS we go!!!!!," Jordan Chiles wrote.

The 23-year-old had a great run during the regional finals for the Bruins. The Olympic champion scored 9.825 on the floor and 9.900 on the vault, uneven bars and balance beam to take the team to the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zahid Rashid Dar Zahid Rashid is an Olympic Specialist who covers track and field, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming at Sportskeeda. Having grown up watching Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps sweep golds, he looks forward to seeing their shades in Noah Lyles and Caeleb Dressel. Know More